The White House Is Slow Walking Biden's Latest Medical Assessment
What The Empire State Building Did Last Night Caused a Fury Among New...
Hosts 'Growing Frustrated' As CNN Sees Worst Ratings Week in Nine Years
Schlichter: Don't Rely on the RNC
Damar Hamlin Shuts Down Body Double Conspiracy Theory in New Video
Biden's Border Crisis Comes Into Focus Up North
Harmeet Dhillon's Message for the RNC Heading Into 2024
'Aim for the Head': Air Force General's Fiery Memo on China Bucks Biden...
The Democrats' Three Stooges
Why the Left, Right and World Leaders Won’t Heed Trump’s Warnings Regarding Ukraine...
Hmm: DNC Rapid Response Machine Now Boosting Trump Attacks Against DeSantis
Utah Bans Irreversible Transgender Care for Minors
Rhode Island School Solicits Donations From Staff to Pay 'Coyote' Who Smuggled Student...
Sick: Palestinians Enjoy Fireworks, Candy to Celebrate Cold-Blooded Murder of Jews at Isra...
Tipsheet

States Sue to Stop Biden's Assault on Retirement Savings

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 30, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A number of Republican led states are suing the Biden administration over a new rule that forces retirement investment managers to favor leftist Environmental, Social and Governing [ESG] friendly companies over profits or return on investment for retirees. This of course puts the retirement of millions at risk and turns retirement accounts into a social experiment for rabid climate activists. 

"The Department of Labor rule, first announced in November, reverses restrictions put in place under the Trump administration. It is now facing a lawsuit from Utah and two-dozen other states, who argue that it violates the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974, which says retirement plan assets must be held for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to participants in the plan, and that fiduciaries must act solely in the participants' interests," Fox Business reports. "The GOP-led states say that by focusing on social and political agendas, plan managers will be compromising the growth potential of participants' accounts."

"The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Texas. The court has yet to issue a ruling on the request for an injunction.  If granted, the rule would be blocked for the duration of the case, depending on any subsequent appeal," the report continues. 

The Job Creators Network has also been working to oppose the rule. 

“Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations should not be a factor for businesses when deciding how to manage the assets of employee 401k plans. Retirement accounts should be invested with the sole purpose of achieving strong returns, not social engineering. This proposed rule from the Department of Labor—which amounts to obvious government overreach and opens the door to activist investing—would not only compromise the financial stability of retirees but would harm the small business community," Job Creators Network Foundation CEO Alfredo Ortiz released in a statement late last year. "Unlike large corporations, small businesses don’t have the excess resources to navigate the ESG minefield—leaving Mainstreet with a competitive disadvantage. If the Biden administration doesn’t scrap the rule, the Job Creators Network Foundation is prepared to explore legal options.”  

If you're looking for a primer on what exactly ESG is and how damaging it is, see here

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hosts 'Growing Frustrated' As CNN Sees Worst Ratings Week in Nine Years Spencer Brown
The White House Is Slow Walking Biden's Latest Medical Assessment Katie Pavlich
George Santos: Legend Kurt Schlichter
Tyre Nichols And The Race-Baiting Left Scott Morefield
Why the Left, Right and World Leaders Won’t Heed Trump’s Warnings Regarding Ukraine and World War III Douglas MacKinnon
What is the Law? Allen West
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hosts 'Growing Frustrated' As CNN Sees Worst Ratings Week in Nine Years Spencer Brown