Biden Takes on Valiant Fight Against...Gas Stoves

President Joe Biden is continuing his "climate change" crusade by going on the offensive against gas stoves.

"A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances," Bloomberg reports. "The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems."

According to the report, the move comes after a flawed study claimed gas stove use is connected to childhood asthma and other respiratory problems.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances. https://t.co/Hzng76Yluh — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) January 9, 2023

Junk. We have used gas stoves for hundreds of years. There is no correlation between an increase in childhood asthma and their use. This is an overreach based on a subjective hypothesis from a bad study. More fodder in the war on gas that will hurt low-income homes and small biz. pic.twitter.com/i3mOlT5T9D — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2023

US gov considers gas stove ban bc of studies showing “climate/and health risks”



One of the main studies, from Stanford, only measured 53 homes—all in CA



Insanity pic.twitter.com/G9KqRe4WBy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 9, 2023

The targeting of gas stoves has people up in arms and pointing out that yet again, climate change policies will negatively affect the middle and lower classes the most.