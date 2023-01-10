Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs
Another Anti-Trump Investigation Has Wrapped in Georgia, But Will the Findings Be Released...
An Armed Criminal Gets Absolutely Wrecked by a Concealed Carry Holder
Biden Ignores Questions About Classified Documents As GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers
John Kirby Insists Biden Didn't Get a 'Sanitized' View of the Border Crisis
It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments
How Many Democrats Voted to Continue IRS Harassment?
Biden Gets the Papal Blackball
New Twitter Files Details How Pfizer Board Member Wanted the Site to Suppress...
Trump Responds to Discovery of Biden's Classified Documents
'Totally Unexpected': Diamond of 'Diamond and Silk' Dies
Federal Judge Blocks Portions of New Jersey Gun Control Law
Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering
How the 118th U.S. Congress Could Deliver Lasting Results
Tipsheet

Biden Takes on Valiant Fight Against...Gas Stoves

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 10, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden is continuing his "climate change" crusade by going on the offensive against gas stoves. 

"A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances," Bloomberg reports. "The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems." 

According to the report, the move comes after a flawed study claimed gas stove use is connected to childhood asthma and other respiratory problems. 

The targeting of gas stoves has people up in arms and pointing out that yet again, climate change policies will negatively affect the middle and lower classes the most. 

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments Katie Pavlich
Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering Guy Benson
Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs Spencer Brown
An Armed Criminal Gets Absolutely Wrecked by a Concealed Carry Holder Matt Vespa
US Big Three Auto Companies Commit to Making Cars That People Don't Want Stephen Moore
How Many Democrats Voted to Continue IRS Harassment? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments Katie Pavlich