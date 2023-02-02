White House Press Briefing Hijacks Family and Medical Leave Act to Further Promote Abortion

The Biden administration to this day still continues to further communicate to the American people its obsession with promoting abortion, as evidenced by Thursday's White House press briefing. Before Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took questions, she introduced Jennifer Klein, the executive director and co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council to give remarks.

While Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of the bipartisan Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which, as the name suggests ought to focus on parents taking time off to bond with their children, the administration also thought it appropriate to tie in abortion, thus hijacking the occasion celebrating such a bipartisan piece of legislation.

Jean-Pierre couldn't help herself from throwing in that the Biden administration is "fighting for women and their access to healthcare amid extreme attacks from Republican officials across the country. That "healthcare," evidently, applies to abortion in this case.

"Fighting for women's economic security is a top priority, of course, but I will also touch upon another priority, protecting access to reproductive care for women across the country amid a wave of legislation at the state and national level," Klein said at one point in her remarks. Again, while the term abortion wasn't used just yet in her remarks, it was clear that that "reproductive care" meant abortion.

Klein also went on to claim that "while the president and the vice president stand with the majority of Americans in believing that the right to choose is fundamental, we continue to face on all-out assault by Republican officials on women's access to reproductive care."

Her remarks got only more partisan from there, as Klein spoke about the president's actions involving "fighting anti-choice legislation in Congress" when it comes to what the administration is working on.

It's worth emphasizing that that "anti-choice legislation" amounts to protecting babies born alive from abortion by mandating medical care as well as a resolution condemning a surge in pro-abortion violent extremism. Republicans have also introduced legislation to make the Hyde amendment permanent, so as to protect taxpayers from funding elective abortions. While President Joe Biden and many Democrats have vehemently sought to end Hyde, polling shows the majority of Americans are opposed to forcing taxpayers to fund abortion.

Klein did not get into specifics of what these bills that the Biden administration is so opposed to involve, other than complain about "national bans" and legislation that will supposedly "restrict reproductive care" but did say that "the president and the Senate Democrats will be a firewall against this extreme legislation, while continuing to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law."

The legislation is question applies to the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would not merely "restore the protections" of Roe, but would expand it by allowing for abortion up until birth for any reason without legal limit throughout the country.

Also mentioned was "executive action to defend reproductive rights." As Townhall has covered, executive orders that President Joe Biden have signed have raised concerns that the administration may be violating the Hyde amendment, but it also applies to promoting a specific method of chemical abortion through the use of abortion-inducing pills, which is particularly dangerous.

This administration, especially President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, lamented at great lengths how Roe did not make it to 50 years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision last June with the Dobbs v. Jackson case, and so spent the anniversary last month further promoting abortion in ways that they felt they could. One such way included "a presidential memorandum to further support safe access to medication abortion," which again, is anything but safe.

Last month, the FDA issued an updated rule allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the abortion-inducing pills. This comes after they issued another dangerous policy in December of 2021, which was to permanently do away with safety regulations, such as requiring an in-person visit before women could receive the pills.

For all of her promotion of the method, Klein said nothing about what it entails or the risks involved.

A woman first takes mifepristone, which starves her unborn child of nutrients. Then, 24-48 hours later, she takes misoprostol to cause contractions to expel the dead child, usually at home alone, in the bathroom. The method has been illustrated in the film "Unplanned" as well as on the This Is Chemical Abortion and Abortion Procedures websites.

Such a method carries with it four times the complications of surgical abortions. Side effects and risks associated with this method include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, fever/chills, and headaches. The bleeding may last for weeks after the abortion.

The failure rates for this method, which create additional dangers for the woman, increase the further along the woman is, with the method having been approved to up to 10-weeks of pregnancy. By that stage, the failure rate can be over 7.3 percent. One study found a failure rate of 5 percent at seven weeks, 8 percent at eight weeks, and 10 percent at nine weeks.

A study released in November 2021 by the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) that showed emergency room visits following this method went up by 507 percent from 2002 to 2015. Most of these ER visits, over 60 percent, were miscoded as spontaneous miscarriages. The method gets more dangerous the further along a woman is in pregnancy though, and the method was expanded from seven- to 10-weeks in 2016.

Despite such dangers of this method, though, Klein claimed that such a memorandum was "extremely critical, and especially critical in the face of Republican officials denying the science, threatening pharmacies, and fighting access to safe, FDA-approved medication."

Klein was correct, though, in reminding reporters that this method accounts for more than half of abortions, which has many unmentioned ramifications, including how abortion numbers may actually going up, and how this method is now at the forefront of the abortion debate post-Roe.

Klein then moved on to promote how states are making abortion accessible up until birth for any reason, as is the case in Minnesota, where on Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation that did just that.

Despite the radical direction that states like Minnesota are moving in, Klein claimed "we're supporting state leaders and taking proactive action again as well to protect access to abortion." While Klein claimed the Minnesota legislation codified Roe, in reality is radically expanded it, just as the Biden administration is looking to do at the federal level.

As if such actions were not concerning enough, Klein warned there's more to come, using awfully ironic words when it comes to promoting abortion. "So there's a lot of work to be done everywhere in this country to ensure women are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, but the president remains committed to fighting for gender equality and gender equity," she closed her initial remarks with.

This promotion of abortion ironically and tragically came after Klein had just promoted giving working mothers the necessary support, and how that applies to "economic security."