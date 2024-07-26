What Trump Told Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Florida to meet with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, and the two discussed the recent attempt on Trump's life, the scourge of antisemitism, and the two leaders' previous work to bolster Israel and shut down Iranian terrorists in the Middle East.

President Trump greets Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UTrjCDar4h — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 26, 2024

בפגישה עם נשיא ארה״ב לשעבר, דונלד טראמפ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/mfXt0vfiPp — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 26, 2024

"If we win, it will be very simple, it's all going to work out and very quickly," Trump said in the meeting according to video released by Trump's team.

"If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East and maybe a third world war," the former president warned before saying we're closer to World War III "right now than at any time since the second World War — we've never been so close — because we have incompetent people running our country."

“We have incompetent people running our country” - President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/HXm79c1H37 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 26, 2024

"No president has done what I've done for Israel and we've always had a very good relationship," Trump also said in the meeting." When asked about Vice President Kamala Harris' remarks about Israel, the former president said his presumptive Democrat opponent a "radical-left person" who "destroyed San Francisco" and "doesn't know how to build" before calling her comments "certainly disrespectful."

According to the official readout from the meeting released by the Trump campaign, Netanyahu "thanked President Trump and his Administration for working to promote stability in the region through, among many historic achievements, the Abraham Accords, moving the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, eliminating Qasem Soleimani, ending the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal, as well as combatting anti-Semitism in America and abroad."

Trump "expressed his solidarity with Israel after the heinous October 7 attack, and pledged that when he returns to the White House, he will make every effort to bring Peace to the Middle East and combat anti-Semitism from spreading throughout college campuses across the United States," according to the summary of the meeting.

In addition, photographers captured the moment when Netanyahu and Trump discussed the July 13 attempted assassination of the former president.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked @realDonaldTrump about his bullet wound as they walked to their meeting at Mar-a-lago. Former President Trump showed him where he was hit. pic.twitter.com/USaHwVNXiG — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 26, 2024

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.