Why One Name Being Considered for the Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force Is Causing Outrage

On Tuesday, the House announced a task force to investigate the July 13 assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. It was a rare move of unanimity, as the plan to set up the task force passed by a vote of 416-0. The task force will be comprised of 13 members, Republicans and Democrats. One of the Democrats being considered is Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), which is raising eyebrows and causing outrage.

The Friday morning newsletter from Punchbowl News references Goldman and even mentions that he's "seen as a strong candidate for the panel."

As the newsletter points out:

While no decisions decisions have been made — and trust us, we’ve been told that several times — senior members of the House Democratic leadership are considering the following lawmakers for the high-profile assignment: ... - Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) gained a national profile as lead counsel during Trump’s first impeachment. Goldman was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. He’s a graduate of Stanford Law School. Goldman is seen as a strong candidate for the panel. ... Democrats have six seats on the panel. ... Johnson will get seven seats on the panel. He’ll likely want to fill it with some House Oversight Committee members as well. Timing: Johnson initially planned to unveil his selections on Thursday. But we’re told he wanted to announce the panel’s roster in conjunction with Jeffries, who wasn’t quite ready. It’s clear both leaders are intent on putting on a united front here.

The excerpt points out how Goldman was involved in the first impeachment hearing against then-President Trump, though it's worth highlighting how close he was with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and other Trump foes. Schiff was censured in June of last year for the lies he spread about the Russia collusion hoax as well as the call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The call was used against Trump to impeach him the first time.

What's not mentioned in the newsletter is what Goldman said and was forced to apologize for last November while appearing on Jen Psaki's MSNBC show, "Inside with Jen Psaki."

The congressman declared to the former White House press secretary under President Joe Biden that Trump "has to be eliminated" when talking about the various cases against Trump and how he "cannot hold public office again," especially since he is "destructive to our democracy." Ironically, Goldman had been claiming that Trump's "rhetoric is really getting dangerous" and is using "inflammatory language" that is "incredibly, incredibly scary."

Members of the Trump family have not forgotten Goldman's remarks, including and especially Donald Trump Jr.

"Probably not the best person to have on this task force," Trump's oldest son posted as he shared a screenshot of the Friday morning newsletter.

Don Jr. also expressed his outrage over Goldman's comments in another post made the morning after his father had been shot.

Democrats are trying to put Dan Goldman on the committee to investigate the assassination attempt.



Just weeks ago he called for DJT to be “eliminated.”



Probably not the best person to have on this task force. pic.twitter.com/OmohferTZx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 26, 2024

This piece of shit almost got what he wanted last night. https://t.co/fP2PbnfJCs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

Others are taking issue with Goldman being considered and sending stark warnings about other names to be opposed.

"Ultimately, the Democrats have 200 and something members of Congress that they can choose from. However, there will absolutely be pushback if Bennie Thompson, Dan Goldman, Eric Swalwell, or Adam Schiff are selected to be on this committee, given the fact that their dangerous and reckless rhetoric likely had an impact on the assassination attempt against President Trump," a source close to House Republicans told Townhall.

The House Freedom Caucus (HFC) also issued a warning about Thompson, a Democratic congressman from Mississippi. Not only is Thompson the ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, but he also chaired the select committee to investigate January 6. Even more concerning is that he introduced a bill in April that would have stripped Trump of his Secret Service protections. A since-fired staffer of Thompson also expressed disappointment over since-deleted social media posts that Trump wasn't actually killed.

The HFC sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday outlining it was their official position to oppose Thompson gaining a spot on the committee. Johnson publicly shares those concerns.

HFC Official Position: "Rep. Bennie Thompson Must Not Be Allowed To Soil

Another Investigation" pic.twitter.com/gO7KpADaxY — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 24, 2024