Tipsheet

Here's What Harris Intentionally Omitted From Her Abortion Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 24, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Alberto Mariani

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have intentionally left out part of the Declaration of Independence during remarks in Florida promoting abortion rights.

On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in June of 2022, Harris called America a “promise of freedom and liberty” for everyone.  

“A promise,” she added, “we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Critics pointed out that Harris, a lawyer, intentionally omitted the right to “life” in the Declaration of Independence, which states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

She also left out the part of the quote noting that these rights are "endowed by their Creator." Instead, she said, "These rights were not bestowed upon us.  They belong to us as Americans."

Tags: DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE KAMALA HARRIS ABORTION

