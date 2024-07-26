Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump
An Honorary Squad Member Runs for President
CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks
I Can't Say That Your Worst Fears Aren't True
A Horde of Officials at the Supposedly Apolitical Justice Department Just Endorsed Harris
What Trump Told Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have...
Kamala Harris Knocked for Being Out-of-Touch With Voters Over Where She's Making a...
Guess Who Just Joined TikTok Despite Biden Signing a Bill That Could Ban...
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Explains Why the President Was Pushed Out of the Race
Trump Rips Christopher Wray for What He Just Suggested About the Assassination Attempt
Was Kamala Harris Complicit in Covering Up for Joe Biden? This Poll Is...
Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem...
Trump Campaign Provides Another Update on the Debates
Tipsheet

Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  July 26, 2024 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The bad news for Kamala Harris is that she's a cringe factory and radical leftist who has said many things on camera that are far out of step with the mainstream American electorate.  The good news for Kamala Harris is that her supporters, including media outlets, are frantically re-writing history and quite literally deleting the internet in order to mitigate and disappear those vulnerabilities.  They're going to have a lot more scrubbing to do.  For example, this is quite an inconvenient clip for her, in light of one of the newly-emerging byproducts of her abject failures as Border Czar (and yes, that's what she is):

Advertisement


Harris may have been correct that the terrorism threat at the border was much less severe back in 2019, under the Trump administration's policies.  Then she took over.  Among the roughly ten million illegal border crossers who've broken our laws on Border Czar Harris' watch (Harris has proposed decriminalizing illegal immigration and welcoming illegal immigrants with taxpayer-funded health insurance) is an increasing number of people on the US terrorism watch list.  The number is in the hundreds, that we know of.  Our government has no clue how many dangerous people are among the approximately two million known got-aways who've disappeared into the country since Biden took office and Harris was made his immigration point person.  What the public does know is that two Middle Eastern illegal immigrants recently tried to lie and force their way onto a sensitive military instillation outside of DC.  One had just recently entered America illegally via the southern border.  We also know that the government has belatedly identified hundreds of illegal immigrants connected to an ISIS-tied human smuggling operation who have infiltrated the country -- many of whom are still at large:

Recommended

CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement


This was a few months earlier:


We have outright terrorism supporters marching in our streets, assaulting law enforcement officers, and burning stolen American flags (often with no consequence in deep blue cities).  It took Kamala Harris nearly a day to say a word about the vile displays in DC during the Israeli Prime Minister's important speech, which she snubbed in favor of a sorority event in Indiana.  After receiving growing criticism over the conspicuous silence, including from JD Vance, her campaign finally released a statement.  Meanwhile, I will give credit to those at CNN who actually looked into this:

Advertisement


I'm sure this will somehow be denied, too.  The gaslighting happening right now before our eyes is intense.  It's breathtaking to watch news outlets contradicting and erasing their own previous reporting to fall in line with the current and literal Democratic talking points:


Truly wild and frightening content: 


I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS BORDER CRISIS 2024 ELECTION TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks Matt Vespa
Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump Katie Pavlich
Coup Upon Coup Upon Coup Victor Davis Hanson
Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have Been Shot Spencer Brown
Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem in D.C. Rebecca Downs
The Bloodless Coup of Joe Biden Will Not Work Out Well for Democrats Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement