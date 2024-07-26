Kamala Harris' Roadmap to the White House Left Out a Very Crucial Aspect

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has a plan to take over the White House and defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

However, that plan doesn't include a solution to the border crisis her Administration created.

Despite immigration being the voter’s top concern heading into the November election, Harris’ strategy to secure votes noticeably leaves out how they will cut down on the millions of illegal aliens entering the U.S.

Instead, the four-page plan puts abortion rights front and center of her campaign.

“The Vice President has been at the forefront on the very issues that are most important to these voters,” the plan states, which, according to the Harris campaign, is women’s so-called “right” to abortion.

Since President Joe Biden named Harris the “border czar,” more than 17 million unvetted illegal immigrants have illegally entered the country. Yet, making sure women can kill their innocent unborn babies is more critical than deporting criminals.

—The plan is likely a placeholder, pending Harris’s approval of an immigration policy amid pressure from her pro-migration donors, volunteers, and political allies. Throughout the Biden administration, Biden’s deputies have welcomed roughly 10 million legal and illegal migrants, or roughly one migrant for every American birth. Yet Harris largely avoided the issue that has crippled Biden’s popularity, partly because her backers in California favor the continued inflow of foreign consumers, renters, and workers. Via Breitbart News.

In March 2021, Biden asked Harris to tackle the influx of illegal immigrants coming in through the southern border— which she failed miserably.

One of her only jobs as Biden’s vice president was solving the border crisis. However, she never even visited the border, failing to deliver on any of her immigration-related assignments.

The most Harris did was tell illegal aliens, “Don’t come” to the U.S.

She also faced criticism after dismissing Lester Holt's question about whether she had plans to visit the border.

"And I haven't been to Europe,” she replied.

She finally visited a part of the border in June 2021 but faced even more criticism because she went to El Paso, the least busy and controversial portion of the southern border.

According to a recent Gallup poll, the amount of Americans wanting less immigration in the U.S. has reached unprecedented numbers— the most since 2021.

Fifty-five percent of voters want decreased immigration in the U.S.— up 41 percent from last year.

The survey also found that 67 percent of Americans want Border Patrol agents, 53 percent want more border walls, and 47 percent want all illegal immigrants to be deported.