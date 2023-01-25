Democrats Ramp Up Pro-Abortion Extremism With Senate Press Conference

The Biden administration sure has taken it pretty hard that Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court before it could celebrate its 50th anniversary. President Joe Biden, who considers himself a "devout Catholic" spent what would have been the anniversary--January 22, a Sunday--tweeting to promote abortion. Vice President Kamala Harris not only heavily promoted abortion that same day while giving a speech in Florida, she even intentionally left out parts of the Declaration of Independence to do so. Their fellow Democrats join them in such extremism, as evidenced by a Tuesday press briefing from Senate Democrats.

The pro-abortion speakers, which included a whole host of Democratic senators, made radically extreme remarks throughout. As he's done in the past, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took the cake.

"America is on our side, completely, completely, if he look across the board with what people think" on abortion, he claimed while shaking his clenched fist.

When it comes to what that "side" entails, Congressional Democrats, with few exceptions--plus the Biden administration--have been championing the so-called Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which they say will merely "codify" Roe v. Wade. Such urgency ramped up after the Court overturned Roe last June with its Dobbs v. Jackson case, and with what would have been the 50th anniversary having just passed.

In reality, though, the WHPA would actually expand Roe, by allowing for abortion up until birth without any legal limit.

While the WHPA passed the House in the Democratic-controlled 117th Congress, it couldn't get a majority of support in the Senate, let alone overcome the filibuster. Further, Republicans now control the House, which early on in the 118th Congress passed commonsense pro-life initiatives. This includes the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which merely mandates proper medical care be given to a baby who survives an abortion attempt. Not only did 210 House Democrats oppose it, but Schumer has made clear that these pro-life won't be going anywhere in his chamber.

In responding to the press conference over Twitter, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America pointed to the results from a Knights of Columbus/Marist poll released last Wednesday. While a majority of Americans do consider themselves pro-choice, they are not anywhere near as extreme as today's Democratic Party.

Sixty-nine percent of Americans favor restrictions such as limiting abortion to the first three months of pregnancy. The numbers are pretty evenly split among Democratic respondents, with 49 percent holding this view. Just 21 percent of overall respondents agree with the likes of Schumer, which is that "abortion should be available to a woman any time she wants one during her entire pregnancy."

SBA Pro-Life America also released a statement from Marjorie Dannenfelser, their president. "Pro-abortion Democrats and the radical abortion lobby are spreading misinformation to scare women and doctors as they try to distract Americans from their own extremism. Pro-life laws prevent intentionally ending the life of unborn children and every pro-life law ensures doctors can provide critical care to mothers in need. Make no mistake: the Democratic Party agenda is to mandate abortion on demand up to the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers, in every state. In Congress, every Democrat except one voted against medical care for babies who survive abortions. Vice President Harris even censored the words of our nation’s founding promises in her push to deny unborn girls and boys the unalienable right to life," Dannenfelser highlighted.

She also emphasized support for commonsense pro-life restrictions on abortion. "Nearly 70% of Americans--women, Independents and rank-and-file Democrats included--want commonsense protections for unborn children and mothers that were continually blocked under Roe v. Wade. They overwhelmingly reject the Democrats’ extremism. In the Dobbs era it is clear pro-life laws are saving countless lives. The people are on the side of life, and the pro-life movement will tirelessly expose and refute pro-abortion lies."

Schumer was joined by other particularly pro-abortion Senate Democrats, including Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington state, of Washington state, with Murray serving as the president pro tempore; Tina Smith of Minnesota who worked for Planned Parenthood; Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut; Dick Durbin of Illinois, who serves as the majority whip; Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; Mazie Hirono of Hawaii; Ron Wyden of Oregon; and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The majority leader also retweeted moments from the press briefing throughout Tuesday from those who are as equally extreme on abortion, including Planned Parenthood's President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson and NARAL.

In her tweet, McGill Johnson claimed that "Abortion is health care" is something "we all know to be true." The poll findings above would despute that, though.

Even more so in dispute is one of NARAL's many tweets about the press briefing that Schumer's account retweeted.

To NARAL, which opposes virtually every pro-life regulation or restriction, claims they are "reject[ing] anti-choice extremism," when in reality they are the extremists. Further, without evidence they claim that they "are standing with the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion."

NARAL has also been particularly vicious in opposing pro-life pregnancy centers by smearing them as "fake clinics." As the poll mentioned above also found, though, Americans overwhelmingly support these centers.

"Do you strongly support, support, oppose, or strongly oppose pregnancy resource centers which are places that do not perform abortions but instead offer support to people during their pregnancy and after the baby is born," the poll asked, with 91 percent of respondents indicating they supported or strongly supported these centers. This includes 88 percent of pro-choice respondents, and 89 percent of Democratic respondents.

The extremist pro-abortion organization also warned "we're not going anywhere," and sadly their actions as well as that of the Biden administration show they mean what they say.

While the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday did announce two indictments for vandalism committed against pro-life organization, it's a move that comes off as too little too late. There have been over 100 incidents against pro-life organizations since a draft opinion for the Dobbs was leaked in early May of last year.

Further, the DOJ is also going after pro-life activists, with the trial of one of them, Mark Houck, a father of seven and sidewalk counselor, taking place this week. Houck is being federally charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, despite how local charges had been dismissed.

Another priority for the DOJ includes monitoring pro-life state laws, which Dannenfelser also condemned. "Attorney General Garland and the Justice Department should focus on investigating and prosecuting this domestic terrorism and giving the nation a full and transparent account of their efforts," she also said in her statement.