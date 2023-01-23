'Devout Catholic' Joe Biden Spent His Sunday Obsessively Promoting Abortion

Last Friday, thousands participated in the first post-Roe March for Life, as Townhall covered while on the ground. As we also covered, the Biden administration saw it as an opportunity to further promote its obsessive pro-abortion agenda. This is despite President Joe Biden being regarded as some as "devout Catholic." In addition to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's discussing abortion during Friday's press briefing and Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Florida to promote abortion as well on Sunday, Biden tweeted at length about the issue that same day.

Sunday would have marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which, along with its companion case of Doe v. Bolton, legalized abortion on demand in all 50 states, even allowing for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, last June, overturned Roe with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

From his official Twitter account, Biden tweeted a thread that included multiple tweets about Roe.

From the minute Roe was overturned last June, our Administration fought to protect access to abortion where we could – including taking executive action to safeguard access to medication abortion and travel to access reproductive health care services. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

Not only does the thread contain fear-mongering of the most hysterical kind, it's also selective and misleading in its narrative. The Biden administration ramped up its pro-abortion position after the Dobbs decision had been leaked in early May. Then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki making clear that they cared more about the outcome than the leak, and also said that they "encourage" illegal protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

Just as they are doing now, Biden and Harris, as well as others in the administration, also heavily promoted abortion even before the decision was formally handed down.

That state legislatures are moving to ban contraception is a fear-mongering talking point that has been brought up before by other pro-abortion lawmakers, notably by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who also has claimed to be "very Catholic."

Such legislative proposals have examined emergency contraception and IUDs, with concerns that it can act as an early abortifacient. One state that these pro-abortion Democrats tried to criticize included Louisiana, despite how the proposal in question was amended, as it was opposed by pro-life Democrats in the state, including Gov. John Bel Edwards. One of the most prolific pro-lifers in the state is State Sen. Katrina Jackson, who is another pro-life Democrat.

Further, this "national ban" that the president warns about actually restricts abortion at 15-weeks, with exceptions, based on when an unborn child can feel pain. The brutal procedure is also more dangerous for pregnant women at this stage. Polling shows that Americans support such a commonsense limit.

Let me be clear: a woman's right to choose is non-negotiable.



I haven't stopped fighting to protect women's reproductive rights – and I never will.



Now, it’s time for Congress to pass legislation codifying the protections of Roe. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

While Biden, as his administration has long been doing, claims that he is calling on Congress to take action "codifying" Roe, the legislation in question would actually expand it. The Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) would expand abortion throughout the country for all nine months of pregnancy without any legal limit.

The House passed the WHPA during the 117th Congress, but it couldn't even get a majority of support in the Senate, let alone overcome the filibuster.

Further, the House is now under Republican control, and has already passed pro-life initiatives.

Biden's thread wasn't enough though, as he tweeted and also retweeted more pro-abortion talking points throughout Sunday.

On what would have been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to protecting access to reproductive health care. pic.twitter.com/sD1Jaeoa4s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2023

I believe Roe got it right.



I commit to the American people that I'll never back down in our fight to safeguard access to health care, including the right to choose.https://t.co/LANtmWBNN9. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

We won’t stop fighting until freedom and liberty are realized for every person in America. https://t.co/QTFTFvLjai — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

In addition to putting the president at great conflict with his faith, it also showcases a particular sense of priorities. There have been other world events that the president has been severely delayed or even stayed silent on over Twitter, especially with international affairs such as the protests in China over "zero COVID" last November as well as the protests in Cuba from July of 2021.