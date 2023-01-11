Over 200 Democrats Vote Against Providing Medical Attention to Babies Who Survive Abortion

Democrats are so hellbent on making abortion a nonchalant, one-stop procedure for abolishing unwanted pregnancies, that nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation that would provide medical attention to babies born alive after an attempt to abort them.

In a 220-210 vote, the House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires doctors to provide medical care for babies who survived an attempted abortion as “reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive.”

The bill also says that infants born alive after the procedure are still “legal persons for all purposes under the laws of the United States.”

All “no” votes for the bill came from Democrats, except Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) who voted in support of it.

Republicans and Democrats argued against one another in hopes to get the bill passed or shot down.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called out former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA), claiming that the Democrat has a poor attitude towards the gift of life.

“We all know in 2019, then-Gov. Northam of the state of Virginia stated this: 'The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,’” Jordan said, adding, "it is simple. Infants born alive following an abortion are kids, are children. All newborns deserve the same level of care.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) argued that the bill would interfere with the “doctors’ medical judgment and dictate a medical standard of care that may not be appropriate in all circumstances.”

Overall, the Left’s main argument is that caring for a baby who survived an abortion would most likely not be in the best interest of the mother.

Democrats accused Republicans that the bill was part of a nationwide scheme to set in motion “government-mandated pregnancies.”

Jordan continued to slam Democrats for their view on life.

“Taking the life of unborn children right up to their birthday, and then as Gov. Northam has pointed out, even after that," Jordan said, adding "we want to make sure that ‘even after that’ part never happens."