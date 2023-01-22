Defiant Kamala Harris Travels to DeSantis' Turf To Fight For So-Called Abortion 'Rights'

Vice President Kamala Harris made a bold move when she showed up on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-Fla) turf to advocate for women’s so-called abortion “rights.”

DeSantis, who has joined several Republican governors in restricting abortion, has been openly vocal about protecting the lives of unborn babies.

In October, the Florida governor signed a bill into law that bans the majority of abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions to rape or incest.

On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade court decision, Harris defiantly vowed to “never back down” 0n the fight for abortion while speaking at the Moon, a concert venue in Tallahassee less than two miles from the state Capitol.

“The right of every woman in every state in the country to make decisions about her own body is on the line,” Harris said.

The Vice President claimed that the Supreme Court took away a “fundamental right” last year when they overturned Roe v. Wade, igniting a slew of restrictions across the nation.

“Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense, because last June the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right, a fundamental right, a basic freedom from the people of America, from the women of America,” Harris continued.

Currently, Florida Supreme Court is reviewing a challenge to the 15-week abortion ban.

DeSantis, who is a very possible 2024 presidential candidate, has signaled he is open to further abortion restrictions but has yet to commit despite calls from his party to ban the procedure after six weeks, or once a heartbeat could be detected.

Hours after Harris’s speech, the Republican Party of Florida condemned Harris, along with Democrats for their support of killing the innocent life of an unborn baby.

“Democrats are proudly cheerleading barbaric policies to allow unrestricted abortions- including infanticide. That’s all anyone needs to know,” the statement from Republicans read.