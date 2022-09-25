A Catholic, Pro-Life Speaker Was Raided By the FBI As His Kids Watched In Horror

A Catholic pro-life speaker was raided by the FBI for an alleged “FACE Act” violations while his seven kids watched in terror.

According to the warrant, Mark Houck was charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), due to a claimed “attack of a patient escort.”

The case, which was previously thrown out of the District Court in Philadelphia, was mysteriously picked up by woke Attorney General Merrick Garland.

His wife Ryan-Marie, told LifeSiteNews that a SWAT team of about 25 to 30 FBI agents in 15 vehicles swarmed their house at 7 a.m., surrounding the property with armed rifles.

“They started pounding on the door and yelling for us to open it,” Houck’s wife said, adding that her husband was trying to calm down their children before opening the door.

“Please, I’m going to open the door, but, please, my children are in the home. I have seven babies in the house.’ But they just kept pounding and screaming,” Ryan-Marie explained, adding “they had big, huge rifles pointed at Mark and pointed at me and kind of pointed throughout the house.”

When asked to see the warrant, the FBI told the family that they were going to take Houck away whether they had a warrant or not.

However when Ryan-Marie accused the federal agents of kidnapping her husband without a warrant, they agreed to show it to them.

“You can’t just come to a person’s house and kidnap them at gunpoint,” she said before being handed the document.

The 48 year-old is being accused of assaulting a man twice because he was a volunteer reproductive health clinic escort.

His wife said that a pro-abortion activist would tell her 12 year-old son that “you’re dad’s a fag,” and other “crude and inappropriate” things when Houck would take him to sidewalk counsel.

When her husband confronted the man who kept getting in his personal space and saying these things to their son, Houck shoved the protestor away from his son making him fall backwards.

“He didn’t have any injuries or anything, but he tried to sue Mark,” she said, which such case got thrown out.

If convicted, Houck faces up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000.

The FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) is being characterized as a political “weaponization” of federal agencies as they have repeatedly stormed the homes of pro-lifers, Trump supporters and conservatives.