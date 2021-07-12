White House

'Don't Be AWOL': A Day Late, Biden Makes a Statement on Cuba

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After nearly 24 hours of uprisings by the Cuban people against the communist regime ruling the country, President Joe Biden has finally issued a statement on the situation. 

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden released Monday morning. "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

The statement was sent out through the White House Press Office, but hasn't been posted on official government social media accounts. This includes the White House, POTUS and Joe Biden pages. President Biden spent the weekend in Delaware and arrived back at the White House Sunday night. 

Initially, the State Department attempted to pin the situation on Wuhan coronavirus instead of decades-long frustration with the cruel communist government. 

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is encouraging Biden to be more involved. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell argues Biden missed the moment. 

