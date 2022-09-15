Mazie Hirono, Jamie Raskin Sure Did Use Some Particular Language When Lambasting Republicans for Abortion Bill

There's certainly been chatter surrounding the 15-week abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) introduced on Tuesday. Even those in favor of the legislation have mixed feelings given the timing, as we've written about at Townhall. Where there does appear to be unity, though, is how inappropriate the reaction from Democrats has been. This in particular includes Sen. Mazie Hirono (HI) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD).

Sen. Hirono, as Larry O'Connor highlighted earlier in his VIP column, from the Senate floor on Wednesday claimed that her frustration over legislation protecting pain-capable unborn children is "clearly, you know, this is, a, um, literally call to arms in our country."

Such a shocking, incendiary remark was made as an aside, while the senator was yielding. The rest of Hirono's remarks in the clip aren't much better. She also said "the word hypocrites doesn't even go far enough to call them out on what they're doing," when it comes to banning a small amount of abortions. "This is an outright attack on women in this country, that is how I see it," she said, also claiming "that is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, that is how we see it?"

The senator even laughed to herself as she asked "and why," claiming "that's what's happening."

When it comes to "attack[s]" that are actually "what's happening," dozens of churches and pro-life organizations as well as pregnancy centers, which Hirono has co-sponsored Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) legislation to fine them out of existence, have been targeted. Many have been vandalized, while some have been firebombed.

Her remarks drew outrage over Twitter, with many pointing out how irresponsible her remarks are, as well as hypocritical.

Speaking of Twitter, "Jamie Raskin" has been trending, specifically for his remarks slamming the legislation. While many cheered him on, the congressman had problematic tweets of his own, and from his official account.

Rep. Raskin has made ridiculous remarks on this issue before, also in an official capacity. At a committee hearing back in July, he quoted President Abraham Lincoln, and appeared to suggest states deciding their own abortion laws could lead to a civil war.

"It was the founder of the Republican Party, President Lincoln, who said 'a house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe his government cannot endure permanently half-slave and half-free.' Can we endure half-free choice states and half theocratic, compelled-pregnancy states? Is that going to work for America," he asked, once more making abortion into a "theocratic" issue.

Such Democratic hysteria and fear-mongering has also found its way into the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and his Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings. Since before officially winning the nomination, Demings has made this race about the abortion issue. She even claims that abortion is more important than inflation, while appearing to acknowledge inflation is important, but only because Sen. Rubio has framed it as important.

As our friends from Twitchy highlighted earlier on Thursday, Demings tweeted out her own outrage about the bill, while misleading on specific details.

Rubio has been working hard to paint a contrast between him and Demings on the issue. He was announced as a co-sponsor of Graham's bill on Wednesday.

When speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill that day, Sen. Rubio said "I’ve never analyzed this politically. We’re talking about human life. I’m pro-life. It’s never been a mystery. I’ve never hidden that." He also called on reporters to "do your job" and ask Democrats what restrictions they support. "They'll dance around it because they support no restrictions."

The race currently favors Rubio, as it's considered "Lean Republican" or "Likely Republican." This includes Decision Desk HQ, which gives Rubio an 87.7 percent chance of winning.

The bill applies to a small but significant amount of abortions, which are performed on pain-capable unborn children. The gruesome method used to perform the abortion can also be more dangerous for women than abortions performed earlier in pregnancy. The bill contains also contains exceptions, and the idea behind it is something the American people support, according to polls.