Freshman Squad Member Mondaire Jones Loses Redistricted House Primary

Although it took several days after Tuesday's primary, Decision Desk HQ has called the race in favor of Dan Goldman, who served as the lead counsel against Trump in his first impeachment inquiry, as the nominee for New York's redrawn 10th Congressional District. This means Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), a 35-year-old freshman squad member, is shut out of Congress after just one term.

With an estimated 92 percent of the vote in, Goldman has 25.76 percent of the vote in, while Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou is a close second with 23.74 percent. Niou has not conceded, and is considering running against Goldman in November under the Working Families Party.

What is more clear, though, is that Jones will not be re-elected. He's in a distant third, with 18.18 percent of the vote. He currently represents New York's 17th Congressional District. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who also chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), ran in that newly redrawn district, and handily won his primary on Tuesday.

Running against state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Maloney won with 66.89 percent of the vote compared to her 33.11 percent.

Squad-backed candidates have not fared so well against incumbents. Back in June, Rep. Don Beyer, the Democrat who represents Virginia's 8th Congressional District, won his primary with 77.39 percent of the vote while his squad-backed opponent, Victoria Virasingh, only got 22.61 percent.

That being said, Rep. Maloney is not exactly the incumbent of the 17th Congressional District. He currently represents the 18th Congressional District.

Due to its population loss, New York lost a congressional seat following the 2020 census. State Democrats attempted to use particularly gerrymandered maps, which were ruled unconstitutional after lawsuits poured in, and the maps were reorganized. The Democrats' handling of the move sent their party members into chaos and created a situation of Democrats heavily in disarray.

Rep. Jones does not appear to have tweeted about losing his primary, though he and others did have strong words for Maloney's decision to quickly jump into running in the 17th back in May, as I highlighted on Friday when it comes to the state of these primary races and the discontent directed at Rep. Maloney.

As a result of redrawn maps, the primary race New York's 12 Congressional District pitted Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) against each other, both of whom had served in Congress for nearly thirty years and who chaired House committees. Nadler defeated Maloney by over 30 points, with 55.44 percent of the vote to her 24.39 percent.