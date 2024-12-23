The Progressive Caucus Sure Put Out a Horrific Statement on Biden Commuting All Those Death Row Inmates

Just two days before Christmas, as Leah covered, President Joe Biden commuted the sentence of nearly all federal death row inmates, 37 out of 40. Many of these horrific crimes involve entire families, including young children. The fallout has been immense, as Townhall has also been covering. Progressives, as Katie highlighted earlier with posts from Squad members Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) have taken particular glee about Monday's announcement. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) also put out a statement, one which makes no mention of the convicted killers' violent crimes.

Advertisement

The caucus' statement, from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who chairs the caucus, tagged and thank Biden's official X account "for taking this extraordinary action to spare 37 individuals facing the death penalty, a discriminatory, fundamentally inhumane punishment," though what the convicted killers' victims endured was of course a "fundamentally inhumane punishment." If the statement is referring to race when it comes to language about "a discriminatory... punishment," there are convicted killers of all races whose sentences have been commuted.

"This is a historic day in America. We thank President Biden for this extraordinary act to spare the 37 individuals facing the death penalty, a discriminatory and fundamentally inhumane punishment. This is a powerful use of executive action to save lives and deliver justice," the posted statement from Jayapal posted online began. It's "a powerful use of executive action," all right, especially as a president like Biden has been using executive power in all sorts of ways. This includes through a particularly high amount of pardons, and for more predators of children, including one who was found guilty of possessing child pornography materials.

Biden's even been issuing pardons and commutations as reports have come out confirming what we all already knew, that the president's mental faculties have been rapidly declining for some time now.

"This moment would not be possible without the tireless organizing and activism of progressives in Congress and on the ground, who have been leading the fight for years to abolish the death penalty and institute a more just legal system," Jayapal's statement continued.

"But our work is not done. The Congressional Progressive Caucus was proud to include the abolition of the federal death penalty in our Proposition Agenda earlier this year and we are committed to seeing it enacted into law. Additionally, more must be done to fix the systemic flaws in our justice system--including improving access to legal resources and addressing the disproportionate arrest and conviction rates for communities of color," the statement continues, bringing up race even more directly.

What is arguably the worst part of the statement is saved for the very end, though. "We thank the President for this significant step and urge him to use his last few days in office to commute the sentences of the thousands of Americans impacted by the War on Drugs and decades of harmful, disparate convictions and sentencing," the statement concludes, as if to make convicted killers out to be the victims.

We thank @POTUS for taking this extraordinary action to spare 37 individuals facing the death penalty, a discriminatory, fundamentally inhumane punishment.



Full statement from Chair @RepJayapal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6It1uadb4J — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) December 23, 2024

The CPC account also reposted Pressley's full statement, which is arguably even worse. Her statement also focused even more so on race, devoting an entire paragraph to it in her statement.

It was problematic from the start, though. "There is no action more powerful or righteous than sparing someone’s life, and today President Biden is doing just that. The President’s decision to commute the death sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row is a historic and groundbreaking act of compassion that will save lives, address the deep racial disparities in our criminal legal system, and send a powerful message about redemption, decency, and humanity," her statement began, portraying Biden as a hero when it comes to convicted murderers, including child killers.

Advertisement

When it comes to "sparing someone's life," it's worth reminding how one convicted killer, Marvin Gabrion, raped and then killed Rachel Timmerman, in front of her daughter, Shannon, who was 11-months-old. When it comes to "sparing someone's life," Gabrion said he "killed the baby because there was nowhere else to put it."

Rachel’s baby has never been found.



Gabrion said he “killed the baby because there was nowhere else to put it.”



Gabrion is suspected of numerous other murders.



Biden granted Gabrion clemency.



4/8 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) December 23, 2024

"It is their unwavering commitment to the dignity and humanity of every person that has made this moment possible," continued the rabidly pro-abortion congresswoman's statement.

"I thank President Biden for heeding our calls and leading with compassion, and I encourage him to continue using his clemency authority in the final days of his presidency," Pressley concluded, issuing another reminder that far-left progressives are far from finished with this fight.

There is no action more powerful or righteous than sparing someone’s life, and today @POTUS is doing just that.



My full statement on his historic death penalty clemency action: pic.twitter.com/xNLqC0zTeu — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 23, 2024

It wasn't just the CPC, though. On Monday morning, the Innocence Project applauded the commutations. Their statement also focused on race, but their post on X read rather curiously, as it claimed Biden was "making history and preventing executions of innocent people."

Advertisement

Those whose sentences were commuted were not innocent, though. Biden himself even said in a statement that "I condemn these murderers."

BREAKING: @POTUS commutes 37 federal death sentences, making history and preventing executions of innocent people. A bold step for justice, dignity, and redemption. https://t.co/v0hJjSNoiH #CommuteTheRow — Innocence Project (@innocence) December 23, 2024

For members of Congress and organizations to take a stance against the death penalty is one thing. It's still inexcusable, though, that there is zero mention of the victims, and their families, who may very well be suffering the loss of their loved ones all over again, and so close to Christmas, thanks to a totally gone president while progressive politicians cheer on such a move. Biden's official statement about the commutations may also add further insult to injury in offering platitudes by claiming, "Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss."

Not all Democrats are on board, though. Leah also covered the opposition from Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois. "I have real concerns overall with the death penalty but I also have concerns with the executive branch overturning cases that have been decided by courts across the country," he said during his appearance on CNN.