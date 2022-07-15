Joe Biden Hits Yet Another Low in Yet Another Poll, Raising Speculation About 2024

We're only getting closer to the November midterm elections, and President Joe Biden is continuing to fare poorly in the polls.

His approval rating among adults, according to a CNBC poll that was released on Thursday, is at 36 percent. Worse, his approval rating for how he's handling the economy is at 30 percent. Just 11 percent said the economy was "excellent" or "good," at 1 percent and 10 percent respectively. Yes, you read that right. A majority, at 58 percent, think it's poor, while 30 percent say it's "only fair."

Not only is that really bad, it's worse than that of both former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Obama's lowest ever approval rating for that poll was at 41 percent, and his lowest approval rating for his handling of the economy was at 37 percent.

Even more damning for Biden is he is now officially lower than Trump ever was. His immediate predecessor had a lowest approval rating of 37 percent, but his lowest ever approval rating on the economy was 41 percent.

Considering how much of a concern economic matters are for voters, particularly inflation, it's safe to say that the buyer's remorse is strong with Biden voters. At least there's no more mean tweets, though, right?

The poll came out as it was revealed the day before that inflation had surged past the White House's predictions, having increased by 1.3 percent in June, for an increase of 9.1 percent in the last 12 months.

Biden is currently at a 38.6 percent approval rating, according to data from RealClearPolitics (RCP), while 55.9 percent disapprove. His handling of the economy is even worse, in that 32.5 percent approve, while 63 percent disapprove.

The CNBC poll numbers certainly are bad, but they're not exactly new. That 30 percent approval rating of Biden's handling of the economy isn't an outlier. Yet White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the president's Twitter account have continuously gaslit people with claims we not only have a "strong" economy, but that we are "stronger economically than we have been in history."

The poll numbers were MSNBC covered the poll numbers, during the Thursday episode of "Chris Jansing Reports." The program actually used the poll numbers to segue into talking about the 2024 presidential race, not just when it comes to how Trump announced he has made a decision whether he will run again, but how Biden's poor poll numbers may be encouraging other Democrats to run, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

A new @CNBC poll finds President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating sinking to 36% and 30% for his handling of the economy -- both all-time lows, and lower than the worst scores for either Trump or Obama during their presidencies. — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) July 14, 2022

Newsom appeared in Washington, D.C. this week and has also been releasing ads in Florida to directly go after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and encourage people to come to California. As Gov. DeSantis pointed out, though, California, under Newsom, is facing a population decrease for the first time.

The president has repeatedly indicated he plans to run for re-election, and appears particularly emboldened by the idea of a rematch with Trump. This hasn't stopped mainstream media outlets from speculating on other 2024 contenders, with The New York Times in particular having released multiple reports in recent weeks about Democrats in disarray over whether or not Biden will or should run again.