Donald Trump

It's Happening: Trump Gives Info on 2024 Announcement

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

For more than a year, President Donald Trump has issued a number of statements implying he plans to run for the White House again in 2024. Now, he's confirmed it in a recent interview with New York Magazine and could announce before the 2022 midterm elections. He's also getting ahead of potential challengers. 

“Look,” Trump said, “I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win.”

I fixated on If I decide. Trump is less a politician than a live-action mythological creature, and so punditry and all of the standard forms of analyses tend to fail. What would factor into such a decision for such an unusual person? “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said.

He wouldn’t disclose what he’d decided. Not at first. But then he couldn’t help himself. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said. “You understand what that means?” His tone was conspiratorial. Was he referring to the midterm elections? He repeated after me: “Midterms.” Suddenly, he relaxed, as though my speaking the word had somehow set it free for discussion. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said.

He was thinking aloud now. “I just think that there are certain assets to before,” he said. “Let people know. I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register. Most of these people. And I think that you would actually have a backlash against them if they ran. People want me to run.”

Over the past six months, Trump has been on the campaign trail for a number of Republican candidates. His record on endorsements has been extremely successful. Last week, he announced his plane is done with restorations and will be in the skies soon...just like it was in 2016. 

"During my four years in the White House, I didn't use everybody's favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN. Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks GREAT, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner. Get ready!" President Trump said on Truth Social. 

