Joe Biden

What the Heck Is Gavin Newsom Doing at the White House?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

California Governor Gavin Newsom made a visit to the White House this week while President Joe Biden was in Israel. 

As Biden's poll numbers among Democrats continue to tank, with a majority saying they do not want him to run for re-election in 2024, Newsom is clearly making a play for the Oval Office. 

"President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party, with 64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, as voters nationwide have soured on his leadership, giving him a meager 33 percent job-approval rating," the New York Times reported this week. "Widespread concerns about the economy and inflation have helped turn the national mood decidedly dark, both on Mr. Biden and the trajectory of the nation. More than three-quarters of registered voters see the United States moving in the wrong direction, a pervasive sense of pessimism that spans every corner of the country, every age range and racial group, cities, suburbs and rural areas, as well as both political parties."

Over the past few months, Newsom has been running political ads in Florida and joined Truth Social, indicating he's directly taking on former President Donald Trump as a potential contender. 

After surviving a recall effort and bolstering his political power, Newsom has been all over the press and on the national stage, taking stands on hot-button issues. 

Most Popular