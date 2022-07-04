Newsom Is Running Political Ads in Florida...Talking About How Much Freedom There Is in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running political ads on Independence Day…2,700 miles away.

In television ads that will appear on Fox News, the progressive Democrat urged Floridians to “join us in California” claiming there’s more freedom there than what Gov. Ron DeSantis has delivered in The Sunshine State.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” Newsom says as images of DeSantis and former President Trump are shown. “Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love,” ads the governor, who wined and dined at the French Laundry during the height of Covid-19 while imposing strict lockdown restrictions on residents in his state.

The ad also wasn't very truthful.

Democrats have spread significant misinformation about the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which went into effect on July 1. While the law has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, it would only prohibit classroom instruction relating to sexual orientation (not just homosexuality) or gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade. Republican state senator Dennis Baxley, who spearheaded the bill, said it is intended to restore authority to parents who are better equipped to address the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation in the early stages of childhood development. Florida also recently passed a law to ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. While the law was set to take effect on July 1, it was temporarily blocked by a judge last week. (National Review)

While the governor claims he has “subzero interest” in running for president, the ad buy in Florida is raising eyebrows.

A spokesman for DeSantis's reelection campaign said last week the governor "might as well light a pile of cash on fire."

“Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida,” he added.

