Americans Regret Their 2020 Vote

Only 18 months into his presidency, Joe Biden has all but made the U.S. go under water. As the country suffers from crippling gas prices, 40-year high inflation, and an open-border that allows thousands of illegal migrants cross over the southern border, Americans are in need of a change in leadership.

Fox News interviewed a black man, a trans woman and a homeless mother on why given the chance, they would not vote for Biden again.

Mikaela Stekly, a homeless single mother, blamed Biden for her financial problems.

“I feel like I've been lied to by the media telling us Biden is the answer to all the country's problems,” she said, adding “And they made [former President] Trump kind of the bad guy in the media, but things were a lot better when he was president.”

A black father and former-devoured Democrat admitted he only voted for Biden because he once thought Republicans didn’t stand for people of color, but realized soon that that isn’t true.

“I was programmed, in a sense, with that Democratic-savior type of situation," Chris McCullough told Fox News. "That's how Biden comes across – as Black people's savior."

McCullough blamed the media for deceiving voters into thinking voting Democrat was the only option if you are black.

“I thought that Republicans weren't for people of color – they were just for rich White people," he told Fox News. "That's the way the media portrays it to be. I found out that that's the furthest thing from the truth."

Meanwhile, Zoe Nicholson, a transgender artist and art teacher said it was a “terrible choice” to vote for a Biden, after admitting she only did because she thought he was the “boring” option.

“When a person identifies with a group, they lose their individuality," Nicholson told Fox News, adding “Then all of the political weight of the trans community is suddenly mine, it’s a fundamentally Marxist way of thinking."