Poll: President Joe Biden's Poll Numbers Continue to Decline As He Heads to His Record Low Yet Again

President Joe Biden is headed to his personal low in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. At a 39 percent approval rating, Biden is slightly above his record low of 36 percent from late May in the same poll. The takeaway, as Reuters' Jason Lange points out, is that "Biden's approval falls in third straight week, nears record low."

While Lange points to inflation being an issue, he also buys into and promotes the Biden administration's narrative of blaming others. "Biden has been dogged this year by a surge in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic," he writes.

In reality, inflation has been worsening since Biden took office in January of last year, as even Vox and mainstream media outlets have acknowledged. Of particular concern for even Democrats, especially former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, was the American Rescue Plan Act. That bill was signed into law in March of last year.

Lange also makes it a point to mention that Biden has not yet hit former President Donald Trump's record low for Reuters/Ipsos of 33 percent in December 2017. While this may be the case for this specific poll, it is not so for others. That Biden is faring worse than his predecessor in a variety of polls has been a point of great consternation for him, according to last month's NBC News report. Leah and I have also provided such analysis behind Biden's sinking poll numbers in comparison to Trump's averages.

Leah has also consistently covered how Biden keeps reaching his lowest approval ratings, according to RealClearPolitics (RCP).

Another worthwhile takeaway from the poll, as mentioned by Lange, is that Biden is losing support from Democrats. Currently, 74 percent of Democratic respondents approve of the president.

Worth noting is that among the 1,005 respondents surveyed, there are more Democrats than Republicans, by 443 to 364 respondents, respectively.

It's not merely the Reuters/Ipsos poll, though. As I've highlighted before, Biden is similarly losing support from Democrats according to last month's poll from AP-NORC, which had him at 73 percent. He's specifically doing poorly among young voters and Hispanics, according to several polls conducted over several months.

There have been other polls indicating that Biden has reached his personal low in recent months, including Quinnipiac, NBC News, and that AP-NORC poll mentioned above.