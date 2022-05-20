President Biden Reaches Lowest Approval Rating of His Presidency, and the Reason Why May Surprise You

As promised earlier when discussing how President Joe Biden continues to do particularly poorly among Hispanics and young people, Biden looks to be experiencing his record low in not just an outlier poll here or there, but multiple polls in a row.

When it comes to that poll in question, a Quinnipiac poll that was released on Wednesday, Biden is not merely at a 26 percent approval rating among Hispanics and a 27 percent approval rating among those in the 18-34 age group. He's also overall at just a 35 percent approval rating amongst adults, while 57 percent disapprove.

His overall approval rating hit its lowest in April, when it was at 33 percent. Who would have thought that 35 was an improvement?

The latest poll from NBC News has Biden at a 39 percent approval rating, also a record low for him, according to that poll, as Leah highlighted. The takeaway for this month's poll from NBC was about supposed support for abortion, which I addressed on Monday as to how this doesn't actually indicate the level of support for abortion as Democrats and the mainstream media may be hoping for.

The NBC News poll from late March, though, in which the president was at a 40 percent approval rating, went with how that was Biden's record low at he time for their key takeaway, as Guy also highlighted at the time.

Another poll that has received considerable attention is the AP-NORC poll that was released on Friday. Biden's approval rating is also in the 30s, at 39 percent among adults.

While that Quinnipiac poll mentioned above shows Biden at an 80 percent approval rating among respondents who are Democrats, the AP-NORC poll tells another story. Just 73 percent of Democrats approve of the job the president is doing.

In his write-up for the AP, Nicholas Riccardi focused on such a change. Emphasis is added:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research, dipping from already negative ratings a month earlier. Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49% in April. Of particular concern for Biden ahead of the midterm elections, his approval among Democrats stands at 73%, a substantial drop since earlier in his presidency. In AP-NORC polls conducted in 2021, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats never dropped below 82%.

Further, we're used to Americans being pessimistic about the direction of the country. The number of respondents this time around who consider the country is headed in the right direction is at 21 percent compared to 78 percent who say it's going in the wrong direction. Last month those numbers were at 29 percent and 70 percent, respectively.

For there to be such a drop in Democrats who think the country is headed in the right direction though, is quite the noticeable difference. It's also the most pessimistic Democrats have felt about the direction of the country, it appears.

Most Americans agree the country is heading in the wrong direction: 78% up from 70% in April https://t.co/Xd3PX1SSEr pic.twitter.com/XTTQ1AMbgx — AP-NORC Center (@APNORC) May 20, 2022

Luckily for Biden, the AP-NORC poll has not yet been included in his average approval rating compiled by RealClearPolitics (RCP) and FiveThirtyEight.

According to RCP, data from May 5-May 19, Biden is at a 41.0 percent approval rating, and at a 54.3 percent disapproval rating. FiveThirtyEight similarly has the president at a 40.7 percent approval rating and a 53.9 disapproval rating.

RCP also pinpoints data about the direction of the country. According to data from April 20-May 17, 24.7 percent think the country is headed in the right direction, while 68.1 percent say it's on the wrong track.