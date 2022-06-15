What Democrats Are 'Super Duper Worried' About With Biden

There’s no sugarcoating President Biden’s approval rating—it’s abysmal and getting worse each day. How much will it drag down Democrats come November, however, is the question and Axios’s Jim VandeHei said the party is “super-duper worried” about it.

"They’re super-duper worried, right? You don’t want the president of your party sitting at 40 percent or slightly below 40 percent. You look at the numbers of independents, you have swing voters often around 30 percent, sometimes lower. That's terrible. Like, there's no other way to cut it and Democrats know that."

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden’s average approval rating stands at 38.9 percent and is even worse when it comes to his handling of the economy. Only 34 percent on average believe he’s doing a good job, while a full 60 percent disapprove.

And when it comes to Biden’s “performance rate” on inflation, CNN’s data reporter Harry Enten said the president is doing downright “awful.”

“I'll compare it to Carter at this point in his presidency, right? Look at the disapproval rating Joe Biden has on inflation right now. It's over 70 percent,” Enten explained. “Carter — Carter was not even there at this point in mid-1978. When you're doing worse than Jimmy Carter's doing in the minds of Americans on inflation, you know that they're holding you responsible for the conditions that are currently on the ground that are hurting Americans and their pocketbooks."

Enten also said the consumer sentiment index measured by the University of Michigan is the worst it's ever been, going back to 1952.

He explained “it’s not much of a surprise” that voters feel this way because the Consumer Price Index is the worst it’s ever been in a midterm cycle since 1974.

"I don’t have to remind you, inflation got Jimmy Carter, it killed that presidency," he said.

CNN's Harry Enten on Biden's "awful" approval rating on inflation: Biden is "doing WORSE than Jimmy Carter" pic.twitter.com/2vbBx4tLvE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2022



