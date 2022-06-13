Of Course WaPo Columnist Would Play 'Both Sides' Argument in Face of Murder Plot Against Justice Kavanaugh

The mishandling from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media abounds with regards to last week's murder plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. One recent example comes from a column with Ruth Marcus at The Washington Post, where she serves as the deputy editorial page editor. Last Thursday, she wrote that "The Kavanaugh threat exposed weaknesses in judicial security — and our discourse."

Marcus began her piece by condemning the murder plot against Kavanaugh, acknowledging that it was "horrifying and intolerable" and calling for more security for the justices. That, she says, is "the easy part."

She goes on to write:

The harder part is grappling seriously with the implications of this episode, which could have ended in unfathomable tragedy. That means not ducking responsibility for helping to create a climate of unhinged intolerance that may have fueled this dangerous moment. But it also means not leaping to assign blame or hijack the episode to reinforce preexisting conclusions. Deranged individuals do deranged things, and this is true at both ends of the political spectrum.

And, while Marcus also condemns comments that then Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made in 2020 with regards to an abortion case the U.S. Supreme Court was deciding, she puts Justice Kavanaugh in the same boat.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions," Schumer told a cheering crowd outside the Court.

"You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind," then Judge Kavanaugh said, speaking about future confirmation hearings to come.

Marcus did not see it that way, though. "Those who blasted Kavanaugh cannot credibly excuse Schumer, but also vice versa," she claimed.

What's particularly rich is that Marcus didn't even get the quote right, initially. At the top of her piece is a correction with his actual remarks.

She closes her piece by urging readers to "we must be equally attentive to the systemic vulnerabilities his plot exposed — and careful not to read too much into one deranged individual’s actions."

For Marcus to say so, though, is a gross oversimplification. It is not just "one deranged individual," but several, as numerous protesters have shown up outside the homes of conservative justices and have been doing so for over a month. Pro-life organizations and churches are also being met with vandalism or even violence at an alarming frequency.

Marcus has a penchant for going after Kavanaugh, and for idiotic takes on the Court handling abortion cases.

On May 3, hours after someone leaked the draft opinion showing that the Court looked to overturn Roe v. Wade, she offered that "that the leak came from the conservative side, possibly from a clerk for a conservative justice concerned that the seeming majority, ready to do away with the constitutional right to abortion, might be unraveling." She called that her "leading theory."

During Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings, Democrats threw quite the fit over how the nominee's record on sentencing child predators, forgetting how they had just savaged Kavanaugh less than four years before. Marcus was chief among those, as she claimed Republicans were "low" in such a move, as I covered at the time, and claimed Judge Jackson was actually treated "worse."