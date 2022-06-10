After Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt, Leftists Just Went to the Home of Another Supreme Court Justice

On Thursday night and less than 24 hours after a man was arrested for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leftist activists descended on the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Protesters have now descended upon the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family, including seven children. This is just a day after the alleged attempted murder of her colleague, Justice Kavanaugh. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 9, 2022

Again, a small group of loons showed up to protest outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home in Virginia. I was there covering it in the field for Jesse Watters Primetime. pic.twitter.com/964mX2RrqL — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 10, 2022

According to 18 U.S. Code § 1507, it is illegal to picket the home of a federal judge.

"Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both," the code states.

Regardless, activists haven't been arrested, but the FBI put out a statement Friday claiming the behavior won't be "tolerated."

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans to express their views peacefully during demonstrations that take place on a regular basis in the nation’s capital, including at the Supreme Court," U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono released in a joint statement Friday. "We also have a responsibility to ensure public safety and the orderly conduct of government business. We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property. We are committed to working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to stop any individuals who intend to commit violence or criminal activity under the guise of carrying out a demonstration.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has the authority to issue arrests. He has refused to do so.