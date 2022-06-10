Supreme Court

After Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt, Leftists Just Went to the Home of Another Supreme Court Justice

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2022 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt, Leftists Just Went to the Home of Another Supreme Court Justice

Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

On Thursday night and less than 24 hours after a man was arrested for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leftist activists descended on the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

According to 18 U.S. Code § 1507, it is illegal to picket the home of a federal judge. 

"Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both," the code states. 

Regardless, activists haven't been arrested, but the FBI put out a statement Friday claiming the behavior won't be "tolerated." 

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans to express their views peacefully during demonstrations that take place on a regular basis in the nation’s capital, including at the Supreme Court,"  U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono released in a joint statement Friday. "We also have a responsibility to ensure public safety and the orderly conduct of government business. We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property. We are committed to working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to stop any individuals who intend to commit violence or criminal activity under the guise of carrying out a demonstration.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has the authority to issue arrests. He has refused to do so.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Police Refuse to Release Bodycam Footage of Paul Pelosi Arrest
Spencer Brown
Gas Prices Are So High, Even Police Can't Afford to Fill Up Their Tanks
Sarah Arnold
DeSantis Pinpoints the One Issue Causing Many of Society's Problems
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Oh, So This Is Why Biden's Upset With Reporters
Spencer Brown
Dwyane Wade Blasts Legislation Barring Biological Males from Women's Sports
Madeline Leesman

May Inflation Report Is Another Disaster for Democrats
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular