Even After Assassination Attempt, Garland Allows Activists to Break the Law

During an event at the Department of Justice Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged to do "everything possible" to keep Supreme Court Justices safe.

"This kind of behavior is obviously, we will not tolerate it," Garland said. "Last month I met with the Marshal of the [Supreme] Court, I convened a meeting with her, as well as the deputy director of the FBI, the director of the [U.S.] Marshals Service and with our own law enforcement, our own prosecutors to ensure every degree of protect available is possible."

‘Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices, of course, strike at the heart of our democracy,’ Attorney General Merrick Garland said when asked about the arrest of an armed California man who made threats against justice Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/22gHx08S5M pic.twitter.com/WubrBKLjYd — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2022

But after an assassination attempt of Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier in the day, leftist activists again descended on his home.

The pro-abortion group made their way over to Chief Justice Roberts’ home. Again, police were outside the house. pic.twitter.com/1RplHsj9gI — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2022

Despite it being illegal to do so, Garland did not have them arrested.

18 U.S. Code § 1507 - Picketing or parading Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Meanwhile, House Speaker is still holding up unanimously passed legislation from the Senate to provide additional protection for Supreme Court Justices.