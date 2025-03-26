We Know How Kamala Harris Responded When Her Team Told Her She Was...
Jeffrey Goldberg's Huffy Response to This Question on the Signal Story Says It All

Matt Vespa | March 26, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Atlantic’s Pete Hegseth-Houthi Signal story is disintegrating fast. Once again, another piece of fake news was eviscerated in less than 24 hours after being subjected to basic scrutiny. Writer Jeffrey Goldberg, one of the most prominent peddlers of anti-Trump hoaxes, was added to a group chat of top Trump officials, which included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, regarding ongoing operations against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.  

Signal is an approved encrypted messenger app. It was already installed on the devices involving those in this chat; they were aware of another classified platform they could use to discuss more sensitive matters, and no classified war plans were divulged. That’s what Goldberg was alleging. The chats are real, and it was a massive unforced error, especially in this atmosphere where Trump is facing a nasty, vile opposition press. CIA Director Ratcliffe said no plans were discussed, so Goldberg should release the rest of the chats. You did embarrass the administration, but everyone will be over it by the weekend. Where’s the classified materials?  

Goldberg claims more reporting is coming out, but who cares if it doesn’t corroborate his ‘leaked classified war plans’ narrative, which imploded yesterday. When discussing this story with anti-Trump writer Tim Miller of The Bulwark, Miller inadvertently obliterates Goldberg. Why won’t he release the rest of the information? 

“No, because they're wrong,” he said. He mostly evades the question. It’s a self-righteous, DC swamp answer too: ‘We take classified information seriously.’ 

Dude, again, nothing you saw was classified. Release the rest of the information, or we’re just going to chalk this up as another Goldberg fake news special. 

