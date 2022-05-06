Pro-abortion protesters have already taken to the streets, demonstrated outside the Supreme Court, and even plan to show up at conservative justices’ homes. Now, however, they’re also taking aim at Catholic churches.

"Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice’, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe," Ruth Sent Us, a pro-abortion group, posted on Twitter. “Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike.”

The group also shared a video of abortion activists demonstrating inside a church during a service, chanting, "abortion on demand and without apology, without basic rights women can't be free."

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

Another group, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, is also calling on people to protest outside of churches on May 8.

"Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns, these can look like a group of people holding signs wearing Handmaids Tale outfits, passing out flyers outside to church goers or doing a die-in," the group states on their website's "Week of Action" schedule.

The leaked draft memo that states the Supreme Court has struck down #RoeVWade is an ATROCITY but It is not yet law & doesn’t have to be, but what they plan to do & will do if WE don't stop them



Rise up! & RAISE HELL!

May 8-14 w. Mass protests Sat. May 14https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) May 3, 2022

Abortion activists began protesting immediately after the draft opinion was leaked and reported on by Politico. The opinion shows the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, though it dates back to February and does not necessarily reflect the court's final opinion.