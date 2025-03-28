Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on...
A PA Dem Senator Just Said *What* About Men and Women in Sports
What Are Dems Trying to Say Regarding the NSA's Secret Sex Chat Fiasco...
A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser....
Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared
There Was Nothing Wrong With This ICE Arrest in Massachusetts
The Liberal Media Is SIGNALing a lot of Bullcrap Right Now
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut
Occam's Razor in an Era of Declining Public Trust
The Based Baltics
The New York Times Defends Their PR Partners at NPR and PBS
Just Keep Going
A Woman Underwent a Botched Second-Trimester Abortion. Now She’s Filing a Horrific Malprac...
The World at a Crossroads
Tipsheet

Well, That's How You Know the Dems Knew Biden Was in Rough Shape

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It’s now an open secret: everyone knew that Joe Biden was cooked—even Democrats. We’ve seen Joe’s deterioration in real-time, whereas the liberal media and the president’s allies manufactured this lie that the former president’s mental and physical health was top-notch. That Potemkin village collapsed when Donald Trump bulldozed Biden in the June debate on CNN. Worse, Trump didn’t have to do much; Biden was slow, slurred, and stupid.

Advertisement

That debate made Democrats panic, and they finally realized Biden couldn’t hack it. The plot to boot him was later put into motion, but we’ve learned that the former president was in such rough shape that some thought he might die in office, and were preparing for that scenario (via NY Post): 

Democrats quietly hatched plans for former President Joe Biden to pull out of consideration to be the party’s presidential standard bearer as early as 2023, a new book claims. 

While top party officials publicly defended Biden’s fitness for office, they privately “strategized around the possibility that Biden might die in office,” according to Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ upcoming book, “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” which was previewed by the Guardian. 

This contingency planning was spearheaded by former Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons — and even included the development of a “death-pool roster” of judges who could swear Harris into office, per the book. 

Recommended

Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden’s aides knew the president was off on day one of his failed presidency. Once booted off the 2024 ticket, Joe and his cronies made sure they could do everything they could to hamstring Kamala Harris, hounding her on the trail while pressuring her not to put distance between herself and their unpopular, disastrous agenda. 

No daylight, kid,” was his reported reminder. 

What a selfish clown. Did he wreck things for Kamala? No. She wasn’t an upgrade. Harris was younger but just as stupid and incapable of doing media hits without coming off as totally insane.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser. He Didn't Expect This Answer. Matt Vespa
Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared Matt Vespa
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut Victor Davis Hanson
The Vances Are Going to Greenland, and Here's Why It's Worth Getting Excited Rebecca Downs
What Are Dems Trying to Say Regarding the NSA's Secret Sex Chat Fiasco and This Signal Story? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
Advertisement