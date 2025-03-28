Well, That's How You Know the Dems Knew Biden Was in Rough Shape

It’s now an open secret: everyone knew that Joe Biden was cooked—even Democrats. We’ve seen Joe’s deterioration in real-time, whereas the liberal media and the president’s allies manufactured this lie that the former president’s mental and physical health was top-notch. That Potemkin village collapsed when Donald Trump bulldozed Biden in the June debate on CNN. Worse, Trump didn’t have to do much; Biden was slow, slurred, and stupid.

That debate made Democrats panic, and they finally realized Biden couldn’t hack it. The plot to boot him was later put into motion, but we’ve learned that the former president was in such rough shape that some thought he might die in office, and were preparing for that scenario (via NY Post):

Democrats quietly hatched plans for former President Joe Biden to pull out of consideration to be the party’s presidential standard bearer as early as 2023, a new book claims. While top party officials publicly defended Biden’s fitness for office, they privately “strategized around the possibility that Biden might die in office,” according to Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ upcoming book, “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” which was previewed by the Guardian. This contingency planning was spearheaded by former Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons — and even included the development of a “death-pool roster” of judges who could swear Harris into office, per the book.

Biden’s aides knew the president was off on day one of his failed presidency. Once booted off the 2024 ticket, Joe and his cronies made sure they could do everything they could to hamstring Kamala Harris, hounding her on the trail while pressuring her not to put distance between herself and their unpopular, disastrous agenda.

“No daylight, kid,” was his reported reminder.

What a selfish clown. Did he wreck things for Kamala? No. She wasn’t an upgrade. Harris was younger but just as stupid and incapable of doing media hits without coming off as totally insane.