A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser. He Didn't Expect This Answer.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel oversaw a successful law enforcement raid that captured one of the nation’s top leaders of the gang MS-13. This person, 24 years old, had been in the gang for ten years and quickly sharked his way to the top. Based on the documents recovered upon his arrest, he was one of the prominent leaders of this criminal operation. This individual was arrested by federal agents yesterday morning in Northern Virginia.

During a press conference, however, Attorney General Bondi was asked about the Signa story involving top Trump officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz. The latter accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, who claims this chat on the encrypted messenger app that’s government-approved discussed top-secret war plans against Houthi terrorists.

Why Bondi asked this question during an MS-13 presser is anyone’s guess—you already know why, though. It was to get a soundbite, maybe knock her off message, but she’s seasoned liberal media. You’re not going to stump her. Bondi noted rightly that the information in those chats was not classified, that we should be celebrating the successful strikes against the Houthis, and offered no further comment.

“If you want to talk about classified information, talk about what was at Hillary Clinton’s home that she was trying to bleach bit, talk about the classified documents in Joe Biden’s garage that Hunter Biden had access to—this was not classified information,” she said before ending the press conference.

Ms. Bondi rehashing all of the Democrats' egregious breaches and disclosures of classified information, which never led to any charges, was fantastic.

Perfect response, general.