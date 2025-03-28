Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared
There Was Nothing Wrong With This ICE Arrest in Massachusetts
The Liberal Media Is SIGNALing a lot of Bullcrap Right Now
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut
VIP
CNN Resorts to Fabricating Its Own Misinformation, and Signal Causes More Issues for...
Occam's Razor in an Era of Declining Public Trust
The Based Baltics
The New York Times Defends Their PR Partners at NPR and PBS
Just Keep Going
Abundance Versus 'Everything Bagel' Liberalism
The World at a Crossroads
The Vances Are Going to Greenland, and Here's Why It's Worth Getting Excited
As the Move to Defund Planned Parenthood Is More Urgent, Sen. Joni Ernst...
VIP
Democrats Are Still in Disarray With How to Go After Trump, and the...
Tipsheet

A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser. He Didn't Expect This Answer.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2025 1:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel oversaw a successful law enforcement raid that captured one of the nation’s top leaders of the gang MS-13. This person, 24 years old, had been in the gang for ten years and quickly sharked his way to the top. Based on the documents recovered upon his arrest, he was one of the prominent leaders of this criminal operation. This individual was arrested by federal agents yesterday morning in Northern Virginia.

Advertisement

During a press conference, however, Attorney General Bondi was asked about the Signa story involving top Trump officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz. The latter accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, who claims this chat on the encrypted messenger app that’s government-approved discussed top-secret war plans against Houthi terrorists. 

Why Bondi asked this question during an MS-13 presser is anyone’s guess—you already know why, though. It was to get a soundbite, maybe knock her off message, but she’s seasoned liberal media. You’re not going to stump her. Bondi noted rightly that the information in those chats was not classified, that we should be celebrating the successful strikes against the Houthis, and offered no further comment. 

Recommended

Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“If you want to talk about classified information, talk about what was at Hillary Clinton’s home that she was trying to bleach bit, talk about the classified documents in Joe Biden’s garage that Hunter Biden had access to—this was not classified information,” she said before ending the press conference. 

Ms. Bondi rehashing all of the Democrats' egregious breaches and disclosures of classified information, which never led to any charges, was fantastic.

Perfect response, general.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared Matt Vespa
The Vances Are Going to Greenland, and Here's Why It's Worth Getting Excited Rebecca Downs
There Was Nothing Wrong With This ICE Arrest in Massachusetts Matt Vespa
NPR CEO's Testimony on Capitol Hill Yesterday Was a Disaster Guy Benson
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut Victor Davis Hanson
Ted Cruz Addresses Jasmine Crockett Wishing Him Harm and What That Says About the Democratic Party Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared Matt Vespa
Advertisement