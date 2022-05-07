Does Evan McMullin Really Think He Comes Off as a 'Pro-Life Utahn' with This Tweet?

On Tuesday night, Evan McMullin, who is running as an independent to unseat Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), released a statement on the drafted opinion that was leaked indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is looking to overturn Roe v. Wade. To begin, McMullin claims he is "a pro-life Utahn," but one certainly wouldn't know it from what follows.

My response to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/sARuwGRLCE — Evan McMullin ???? (@EvanMcMullin) May 3, 2022

McMullin does not actually want to see Roe overturned. "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, some states will immediately enact extreme laws - such as total bans on abortion, onerous limits on birth control, and criminalization of women in desperate situations. I oppose these laws," he says, going on to offer a vague promise of how "I will advocate for sensible legislation that improves support for women, children and families, safeguards access to healthcare, and establishes reasonable standards that prevent extremists from doing harm."

That last sentence for that part of the statement is especially vague.

When it comes to "extremists," it's worth noting that the Democratic Party is the one with an extremist position on abortion, allowing for abortion up until birth without limits, which few Americans actually support. Further, it's "extremists" on the pro-abortion side that are threatening and even committing violence. Pro-abortion activists are also planning to protest the homes of Supreme Court justices and Catholic Churches.

There is also no law that will lead to the "criminalization of women in desperate situations." A Louisiana bill, House Bill 813, has gotten recent attention from the media over concerns women will be charged with murder for abortion. Media reports acknowledge such concerns come from abortion advocates though. The bill's text does not appear to mention criminal prosecution for women.

It has long been the position of the pro-life movement to not punish women for abortion. as Louisiana Right to Life recently reaffirmed.

"Abortions in America have been declining for years as we've done more to help women and children," McMullin's statement also claims. Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for 2019, shows that abortions have actually increased though, in large part due to an increase in chemical abortions.

Although McMullin's tweet acknowledges that it's a "leaked draft opinion," the statement makes no mention of how such a leak is an affront to the integrity of the Court.

This isn't the first time McMullin has run for office, or addressed abortion. When running for president in 2016, he suggested in tweets that Donald Trump was not actually pro-life and would not commit to overturning Roe.

Why can't @RealDonaldTrump actually say the words "I want Roe v Wade overturned?" I'm the only pro-life candidate in the race #Debates2016 — Evan McMullin ???? (@EvanMcMullin) October 20, 2016

The way we protect the lives of the unborn is a true test of our humanity, and of our commitment to the universal right to life. #debates — Evan McMullin ???? (@EvanMcMullin) October 20, 2016

Sen. Lee's statements stood in stark contrast. Over Twitter and in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, he referred to the leak as the threat it was.

To the extent this leak was an effort to threaten, intimidate, and harass those justices who support Justice Alito’s well-written and well-reasoned draft opinion is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/JspFrRHBKY — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 3, 2022

Sen. Lee also spoke eloquently from the Senate floor on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the right to life, as well as of states being able to decide their own abortion laws. Lee began his remarks by calling the draft opinion "a masterpiece of jurisprudence" and said "it's a long overdue victory for the preborn," as well as "a vindication of nearly 50 years of tireless efforts by the pro-life movement, the conservative legal movement, by textualists and originalists, and by President Trump's recent judicial appointments."

On what comes next, the senator pointed out that "if this majority decision stands, those who recognize the sanctity of human life, like myself and a majority of Utahans, will have much to celebrate, but we must also recognize that this is not the end of the this chapter in American history." He went on to remind that "the efforts of the last half century have not been done just simply to overturn Roe."

"You see, getting to this point," he continued, "a point that the Court has apparently reached, means that this discussion can finally begin. It's a discussion that's been closed out, debatable matters have been rendered beyond debate. This of course is the vision of a post-Roe America. This is why overturning Roe matters. What happens next with regard to abortion will be determined by the people of the 50 states through their elected leaders as our Constitutional command of federalism demands."

When it comes to the state of the race, Lee still has to win the Republican primary on June 28, though he is largely expected to do so and has the support of the Utah GOP. Democrats forewent endorsing a candidate, instead throwing support behind McMullin, thinking it would be more likely for Utah to elect an Independent over a Democrat.

This race is very much expected to favor Lee, as prognosticators have given it a "Solid Republican" or a "Safe Republican" rating, the highest party advantage a candidate can have.