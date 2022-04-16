Liberal Media

2017 Clip of 'Morning Joe' Host Claiming Media's Job is to 'Control What People Think' Makes the Rounds

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Apr 16, 2022 9:00 PM
2017 Clip of 'Morning Joe' Host Claiming Media's Job is to 'Control What People Think' Makes the Rounds

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Back in 2017, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski provided, with a straight face, a stunning moment of honesty about what the aim of the mainstream media is. She warned that then-President Donald Trump was "trying to undermine the media, trying to make up his own facts" and that "he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think," as she went on to insist "that is our job."

"Mika" has been a Twitter trend on Saturday, in part due to the resurfaced clip, which our friends at Twitchy also highlighted. 

The insufferable Keith Olbermann, who was also once employed by MSNBC, pointed out that the clip was from 2017, in his typical rude fashion.

Olbermann's tweet says nothing about the larger point, though, as many piled on to let him know.

As the clip resurfaces, it's important to emphasize its age and context. That being said, it nevertheless does apply to today with the collective freakout from the Left, including and especially in the mainstream media, over Elon Musk's $43 billion offer to buy Twitter

Further, the Left has referenced Trump as well in their tantrums over Musk. Robert Reich, unhinged as he is, even compared Musk not just to Trump, but to Russia's Vladimir Putin. 

While the clip may be old, Brzezinski's point still very much stands, as censorship and free speech, and the fear of a privatized Twitter is thrust even deeper into the conversation. 

