Axios Might Be the Winner for Biggest Media Meltdown Over Elon Musk's Attempt to Buy Twitter

Users on social media have been buzzing over the news billionaire Elon Musk attempting to buy Twitter after he decided to not join the company's board of directors. While many are intrigued over the prospect with a major shakeup in Twitter's leadership, it appears some media companies are not taking the idea too well.

Axios published a story about the latest development but decided to frame it this way: "The world's richest man — someone who used to be compared to Marvel's Iron Man — is increasingly behaving like a movie supervillain, commanding seemingly unlimited resources with which to finance his mischief-making."

The world's richest man — someone who used to be compared to Marvel's Iron Man — is increasingly behaving like a movie supervillain, commanding seemingly unlimited resources with which to finance his mischief-making. https://t.co/V0hL78zHrq — Axios (@axios) April 14, 2022

The story further goes on to say Musk has gone full "goblin" mode, a term used by Musk to describe his behavior when he goes after something because "I no longer care about what anyone thinks about how I look or what I say."

Axios is far from the only entity or person who is upset at Musk's efforts, with some fearing if he is successful, then former President Donald Trump could be allowed back on the platform.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Mr. Musk said.

Tranlation: I'll bring Trump back to Twitter. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 14, 2022

I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less. — Max Boot ???? (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk is why to abolish billionaires.



Asking them to chip in their fair share isn’t enough. Regulating them isn’t enough.



When people are allowed to acquire this much concentrated influence, they will inevitably manspread economic power into every other form of power. — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) April 14, 2022