The Hilarious Angle of the Whole Liberal Meltdown Over Elon Musk's Push to Buy Twitter

Spencer wrote about this yesterday. Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter for $43 billion. He’s offering $54.20 per share. It set off a liberal meltdown that we haven’t seen in a long time. Of course, have a good laugh. These people are cartoon characters. Enjoy the liberal tears flowing. Enjoy the snowflakes throwing a tantrum. Take joy that Twitter employees are mentally wrecked right now…because someone decided to make a bid for their publicly-traded company. This is the free market. Welcome. What makes it doubly delicious is that for years, the Left said Twitter can ban and censor whomever they want. Musk wrecked that illusion. These precious little snowflakes are just worried that they can’t censor conservatives should this purchase go through.

What’s also notable is the level of free speech resistance that’s taken hold. We all knew it was bad. We all knew it was systemic among liberals. The words are violence crowd dominates the Left which is ironic since they cheer on actual violence when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. You can’t have it both ways, but that’s liberalism. It’s unprincipled, immoral, and will they’ll eat their own arguments. Look no further than Defiant L’s on Twitter. The account finds some grade-A gems.

.@elonmusk: "Is someone you don't like allowed to say something you don't like? If that is the case then we have free speech." pic.twitter.com/BI9zaNmzlb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2022

The left wing blue checks are panicked and Tweeting Elon Musk is Adolf Hitler. Because everyone who disagrees with them on anything is Hitler. https://t.co/w1xABFoJjj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 14, 2022

Journos at Bloomberg and the Washington Post upset about a billionaire controlling information are a perfect example of how much the media lacks self awareness — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 14, 2022

Pillars of democracy:



* Free and fair elections

* Separation of powers

* Equal rights for all US citizens

* Content moderation on Twitter https://t.co/02LMUHmlk5 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 14, 2022

If Elon Musk successfully purchases Twitter, it could result in World War 3 and the destruction of our planet. — David Leavitt ?? PAX EAST (@David_Leavitt) April 14, 2022

Schrodinger’s free market is at it again pic.twitter.com/SroGqqvLcv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2022

pic.twitter.com/Nqf5Q0zBRJ — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 14, 2022

None of the leftist fascists working at Twitter are afraid of being silenced and censored if @elonmusk owns Twitter



They are afraid of possibly losing the ability to silence and censor anyone they don’t like — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 14, 2022

The Left has a free speech problem. They have had anti-Semitism for years. The erasure of opinions you don’t like is inherently un-American, though we all know that liberals are not patriots whatsoever. No one cares about your feelings. No one.

Even Nate Silver, who is not a conservative, mocked the rage from the Left concerning Elon’s possible Twitter buy. Also, if you’re a writer for Bloomberg or The Washington Post, spare us the billionaires controlling speech narrative. Both of your outlets are owned by billionaires, Michael Bloomberg, and Jeff Bezos respectively. Again, you all knew this, but the Left often needs reminding. The lack of self-awareness from some liberal writers on this is truly entertaining.