The Hilarious Angle of the Whole Liberal Meltdown Over Elon Musk's Push to Buy Twitter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 15, 2022 6:00 AM
Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Spencer wrote about this yesterday. Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter for $43 billion. He’s offering $54.20 per share. It set off a liberal meltdown that we haven’t seen in a long time. Of course, have a good laugh. These people are cartoon characters. Enjoy the liberal tears flowing. Enjoy the snowflakes throwing a tantrum. Take joy that Twitter employees are mentally wrecked right now…because someone decided to make a bid for their publicly-traded company. This is the free market. Welcome. What makes it doubly delicious is that for years, the Left said Twitter can ban and censor whomever they want. Musk wrecked that illusion. These precious little snowflakes are just worried that they can’t censor conservatives should this purchase go through. 

What’s also notable is the level of free speech resistance that’s taken hold. We all knew it was bad. We all knew it was systemic among liberals. The words are violence crowd dominates the Left which is ironic since they cheer on actual violence when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. You can’t have it both ways, but that’s liberalism. It’s unprincipled, immoral, and will they’ll eat their own arguments. Look no further than Defiant L’s on Twitter. The account finds some grade-A gems. 

The Left has a free speech problem. They have had anti-Semitism for years. The erasure of opinions you don’t like is inherently un-American, though we all know that liberals are not patriots whatsoever. No one cares about your feelings. No one. 

Even Nate Silver, who is not a conservative, mocked the rage from the Left concerning Elon’s possible Twitter buy. Also, if you’re a writer for Bloomberg or The Washington Post, spare us the billionaires controlling speech narrative. Both of your outlets are owned by billionaires, Michael Bloomberg, and Jeff Bezos respectively. Again, you all knew this, but the Left often needs reminding. The lack of self-awareness from some liberal writers on this is truly entertaining. 

