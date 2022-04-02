Joe Biden Managed to Fall Asleep Standing Up, Mix Himself Up with Michelle Obama All at One Event

It's getting increasingly anxiety-inducing to watch President Joe Biden give these public addresses. This Saturday, the president and first lady spoke at the commissioning commemoration ceremony of the USS Delaware.

The remarks weren't exactly memorable because either of them said something groundbreaking. The president, however, did mix himself up with former First Lady Michelle Obama, with "Michelle Obama" trending on Twitter for Saturday night.

It’s odd that Joe Biden would confuse Michelle Obama with Kamala Harris…But he also “confused” Maxine Waters for Val Demings at a bill signing and Kweisi Mfume for Brandon Scott at a town hall. ?? https://t.co/NR0gws0Qam — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 2, 2022

Joe Biden, just said "when Michelle Obama was Vice President”



Article 25 NOW! — .???? SGT Valadez .???? (@SGTValadez) April 2, 2022

As a result, the White House transcript had to go in and save him, as they've had to do before with this administration. "And I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on," is how the transcript has it, indicating the president had mistakenly referred to Michelle Obama as vice president.

Granted, last Saturday was a particularly noteworthy example, considering the president called for regime change in Russia when he said that "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," speaking of Vladimir Putin. There was a whole song and dance with the White House walking back the remarks, but confusion and discomfort still loom.

Nevertheless, such incidents still concern our allies.

Biden’s evidently declining memory and increasingly confused state of mind is a growing concern for our Allies across the Atlantic and across the world, esp. at a time of great crisis in Europe and mounting threats from our adversaries. This is increasingly a presidency in chaos. https://t.co/2VsdCUG2d3 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) April 2, 2022

It's no wonder the calls keep coming in to invoke the 25th Amendment, considering the 79-year-old president, the oldest we've had, doesn't seem to be all mentally there. Or, at the very least, he's far too old.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who has also served as the White House physician, has consistently called on the need for the president to take a cognitive test. He also called on Biden to resign on Saturday, something he's predicted Biden will have to do, if he's not removed by the 25th Amendment.

While gas prices & inflation are barreling out of control, the NUMBER ONE priority of the Democrat party is infecting your child’s class with SICK “gender identity” lessons. Democrats will DESTROY the country to protect their WOKE agenda! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) April 2, 2022

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has also called on politicians of a certain age to receive a cognitive test.

Joe Biden fell asleep during the middle of the USS Delaware Commemoration. He was standing up at time.



81 million votes, guys... pic.twitter.com/PchgroDTKd — Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) April 2, 2022

He also fell asleep during the ceremony, while standing up, saluting.