Nikki Haley: Older Politicians Like President Biden Should Have a Cognitive Test

Former South Carolina governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview on Thursday that political leaders who are of advanced age should undergo a “cognitive test.”

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, interviewer David Brody asked Haley her thoughts on the mental health of President Biden, who turns 79 years old on Nov. 20. He is the oldest person to assume the office of president of the United States. Former President Trump was the second-youngest, assuming office at 70 years old.

“What I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power – whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president – you should have some sort of cognitive test,” Haley responded.

“Right now, let’s face it. We’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact,” Haley continued. “When it comes to that, this shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want.”

In the interview, Haley gave examples of Biden showing that he’s not aware of what is going on in his presidency. From saying things like “they tell me to call on these reporters” to not knowing that France was upset with the United States’ deal with the United Kingdom to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

“You look at Biden and I think there’s a concern. I think there’s a concern when people say ‘who’s really making the decisions here?’ That’s his [Biden’s] job to prove that he’s really making the decisions,” Haley concluded. “He keeps giving signals that he’s not with it.”

Watch the interview below.