Rep. Chip Roy Had Quite the Response When HuffPo Tries to Relitigate 2020 Election

Editor's Note: This article includes expletives which are censored here, but not in the original article.

The mainstream media is particularly preoccupied with the 2020 election. It's come and gone and President Joe Biden is, in fact, the 46th President of the United States. Yet people like Arthur Delaney writing for HuffPost regard it as particularly crucial to keep tabs on what Republicans think about the results of the 2020 election and the events of January 6.

The piece in question, "Republicans Stand By While Trump Defends Capitol Riot," included comment from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who has never shied away from real issues of importance. As Delaney detailed:

When HuffPost pressed Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) Tuesday on whether he believed the election was stolen, he started yelling about dead bodies in Texas. “Why won’t you focus on the fact that there are 98 dead bodies in Brooks County, Texas,” Roy said, referring to a tally of migrants who’ve died this year trying to cross through a part of the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden, Roy said, is “causing people in my state to have to deal with dead migrants on their ranches, and you guys don’t give two sh*ts about it at all, because you’re caught up in the bullsh*t of this town.”

Not only is Rep. Roy outspoken, but he also represents a border state affected by the number of illegal immigrants coming over the border at record high numbers. And, as the congressman himself mentions, these dangerous treks to the southern border have resulted in catastrophic and needless deaths, like the ones mentioned above, which Delaney also acknowledges in his coverage.

The congressman, as well as Julio, have witnessed firsthand what goes on at the border.

Roy has also frequently brought up the president and his responsibility for the border crisis. Again, Trump is no longer president. It's Biden who is in charge now. Shouldn't the buck stop him?

It's worth noting that the congressman isn't the only one concerned with what's going on at the border. The president's approval ratings have gone down steadily over the past few months, but he has consistently received among his lowest remarks in his handling of the border. Not even Democrats think Biden has done a particularly good job.

For what it's worth, in an opinion piece for Newsweek from February, the congressman wrote he has "made clear [that] it is my view that the statute in question, the Electoral Count Act of 1887, was not meant for general objections. I believe its utilization requires a direct conflict from a state—for example, when a state has multiple, competing slates of electors."

He also addressed the events of January 6, reminding readers about a key fact about that day. In addition to mentioning "the infuriating actions of Capitol rioters and the tragic loss of five lives at a cherished symbol of our republic," he reminds readers that the "gravity of what happened that day is not lost on me; I was there."

How fixated is Delaney with the election? He admits that hardly any response is good enough when it comes to Republican candidates for office:

Days later, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who recently announced he’s running for his eighth term in the Senate, joined Trump at a Saturday rally in Des Moines. Back in February, Grassley called the Capitol attack “completely inexcusable” and said Trump was to blame. But he seems to have moved on. “Anybody who’s got the approval rating of 91% of the Republicans in Iowa, you surely wouldn’t be stupid enough to turn down that help,” Grassley told Fox News.

It seems to be a false equivalency to say that because Grassley is willing to campaign with a popular figure in the Republican Party, he has "moved on" from rightfully condemning January 6.

As we covered at Townhall last month, though, President Biden has a particularly low rating in Iowa, with 31 percent approval compared to a 62 percent disapproval rating.

Sen. Grassley will be running against one-term former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat who lost re-election to a Republican, Ashley Hinson. Finkenauer announced her run in July, while Sen. Grassley just recently announced last month he was seeking re-election.