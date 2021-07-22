Failed Congresswoman Launches Long-Shot Bid For Grassley's Senate Seat

Former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) announced a much-anticipated Senate run on Thursday morning for the seat held by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Finkenauer lost her short-lived congressional seat in 2020 to Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA).

I'm Abby Finkenauer, and I'm running for U.S. Senate because Iowa—and our Democracy—are worth fighting for.



After 46 years in DC, @ChuckGrassley has lost touch with both.



I'm from a proud union family. We don't back down. I'm in this to win.



Join us: https://t.co/28EVInMyva pic.twitter.com/NKvrJruAjW — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) July 22, 2021

Grassley has not yet announced if he will seek reelection yet, but was quick to slam Finkenauer as “out of touch.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also had harsh words for Finkenauer.

“Abby Finkenauer and her far-Left positions are indistinguishable from those of Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the socialist squad, so it’s not surprising Iowans fired her just last year,” said press secretary Katharine Cooksey. “Today, Abby signed up to become a two-time loser. Unlike Abby Finkenauer, Iowans do not support funding Sanctuary Cities, radical tax hikes, socialist spending sprees, and big government policies like Medicare for All. Iowans believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and creating opportunities across the state. They know Senator Chuck Grassley is in Washington fighting for those beliefs every day. Iowa needs a true conservative leader like Chuck Grassley in the Senate, not somebody like Abby Finkenauer who will work to destroy Iowans’ livelihoods.”

While not having announced a reelection bid thus far, Grassley has $2.5 million in cash-on-hand.