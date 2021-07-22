Iowa

Failed Congresswoman Launches Long-Shot Bid For Grassley's Senate Seat

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Failed Congresswoman Launches Long-Shot Bid For Grassley's Senate Seat

Source: Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP, File

Former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) announced a much-anticipated Senate run on Thursday morning for the seat held by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Finkenauer lost her short-lived congressional seat in 2020 to Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA).

Grassley has not yet announced if he will seek reelection yet, but was quick to slam Finkenauer as “out of touch.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also had harsh words for Finkenauer.

“Abby Finkenauer and her far-Left positions are indistinguishable from those of Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the socialist squad, so it’s not surprising Iowans fired her just last year,” said press secretary Katharine Cooksey. “Today, Abby signed up to become a two-time loser. Unlike Abby Finkenauer, Iowans do not support funding Sanctuary Cities, radical tax hikes, socialist spending sprees, and big government policies like Medicare for All. Iowans believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and creating opportunities across the state. They know Senator Chuck Grassley is in Washington fighting for those beliefs every day. Iowa needs a true conservative leader like Chuck Grassley in the Senate, not somebody like Abby Finkenauer who will work to destroy Iowans’ livelihoods.”

While not having announced a reelection bid thus far, Grassley has $2.5 million in cash-on-hand.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Watch a Conservative Writer Make Everyone Mad During CNN Segment on Anthony Fauci
Matt Vespa
Biden White House Mulling New Mask Mandates, But There's a Catch...And It Involves the Midterm Election
Matt Vespa
With Lates Action on Cuba, Dems Say 'Administration Has Worked Tirelessly to Support Brave Cuban People'
Rebecca Downs
So This Could Be the Reason Why Pelosi Kicked Jim Banks Off of Committee Investigating Capitol Riot
Julio Rosas
She Didn't Delete This? Texas Democrat's Tweet About COVID Is the Very Definition of Shameless
Matt Vespa
Psaki is 'Concerned' About DeSantis' Promise of No Mask Mandates For Kids in School
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular