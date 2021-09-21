Iowa
Disastrous Iowa Poll Shows Even More Bad News for Biden

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Virtually every poll conducted in recent months shows broad, dismal approval ratings for President Joe Biden among nearly every voting demographic. A fresh survey out of Iowa, which former President Barack Obama won twice, shows approval ratings for Biden's job performance severely underwater by a very significant margin, even among independents. 

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows that just 31 percent of voters in Iowa are satisfied with the job that the president has done in his first nine months in office.

Notably, the poll shows Biden underwater among Independents, in addition to Republicans; 86 percent of Democrats approved of the president's job performance. Via Des Moines Register:

Thirty-one percent of Iowans approve of how Biden is handling his job, while 62% disapprove and 7% are not sure, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

That’s a 12 percentage point drop in approval from June, the last time the question was asked. Biden's disapproval numbers jumped by 10 points during the same period. In June, 43% approved and 52% disapproved.

Biden’s job approval has not been in net positive territory in Iowa since March, when 47% of Iowans approved of his performance and 44% disapproved.

This approval rating is lower than Biden's predecessor. The dismal numbers also spell bad news for Democrats hoping to flip the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) next year.

