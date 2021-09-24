Grassley Makes 4 AM Political Announcement

Sen. Chuck Grassley made a political announcement early Friday morning on Twitter, informing his followers that he will be running for an eighth term.

The 88-year-old Republican, who has been in the Senate since 1981, emphasized his exercise regimen and early wake-up time in the tweet, which shared a brief clip of him running.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided,” he said. “I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? #GrassleyRuns #GrassleyWorks”

It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided.



I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? #GrassleyRuns #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/cwv8yu9wkx — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 24, 2021

The announcement means Republicans will likely keep control of his seat in the midterm elections, helping the GOP in its effort to claim a majority in the upper chamber.

Grassley had been silent for months about whether he would attempt to extend his time in the Senate, the Des Moines Register reported. He told the newspaper that his future plans were one of the topics on his mind during his recent morning exercises. Grassley has planned a number of events around Iowa for Friday to coincide with his announcement, and will join Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in Des Moines on Saturday at her Harvest Festival fundraising event, the Register reported. (Fox News)

Grassley leads Democratic challenger Abby Finkenauer by 18-percentage points, according to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.