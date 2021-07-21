Poll: American Women Are Not Fans of Kamala Harris

The Biden-Harris administration has been in office for six months, and the American people are not fans of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a Morning Consult-POLITICO poll released on Wednesday.

Tucked at the end of the results are favorability ratings for various political figures, including the vice president.

The poll was conducted July 16-18, with a sample size of 1,997 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Just 45 percent of respondents have a favorable view of Harris, compared to 47 percent who have an unfavorable view.

More men, at 48 percent, have a favorable view of Harris, compared to the 47 percent who have an unfavorable view. Women, however, are not fans of the vice president, with 43 percent having a favorable view, compared to the 47 percent who have an unfavorable view.

So few Republican women, at 3 percent, have a favorable view of Harris, that it's possible that with the margin of error that the Vice President has virtually no support from the demographic.

Republican women have a more favorable rating of President Joe Biden, at 9 percent.

Those demographics which have equally or even more significant non-support for Harris include the 2 percent favorable ratings from those who strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing and the 1 percent who have a very unfavorable view of Biden.

The vice president has most of her support from Democrats and Liberals, at 85 percent each, as well as from 86 percent of Democratic women. Slightly more of respondents who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, at 85 percent, have a favorable view of her than the 82 percent of respondents who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

In reporting on the poll for The Hill, Alex Gangitano noted that her favorable versus unfavorable ratings broke even at 46 percent for last month's Morning Consult-POLITICO poll.

The Biden-Harris administration has been plagued by issues from the vice president, who has been tasked with projects such as stemming migration from the southern border, increasing the vaccination rates, and getting voting rights legislation passed. As Landon reported, though, Harris herself has admitted she doesn't say 'no' enough.

Harris is prone to gaffes, not only with her inappropriate laughter, but her response to Lester Holt that she hadn't been to Europe, either, when in early June he pointed out she hadn't traveled to the southern border, and her expressing concern that "rural Americans" would have issues with voter ID because "there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

Multiple anonymous sources also claim that working for Vice President Harris takes place in "an abusive environment."

Her top travel aides also announced their departure amidst Harris' trip to El Paso and leading up to her visit with her husband to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

Matt has covered other general concerns the administration has, which include how polling shows Harris could not beat out a Republican opponent in a 2024 hypothetical race.