The White House Has Little to Say About Claims Working for Kamala Takes Place in an 'Abusive Environment'

As Matt recently reported, POLITICO dropped a bombshell revelation that working for Vice President Kamala Harris could best be summed up by this source who said "it's an abusive environment," and "not a healthy environment," but one where "people often feel mistreated" and "feel treated like s***t." When asked about it on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was very tight-lipped:

Q: Thank you, Jen. Is the White House concerned that some vice-presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a, quote, “abusive environment”?



MS. PSAKI: Well, I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources. I will say that the Vice President is an incredibly important partner to the President of the United States. She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great, supportive team of people around her.



But other than that, I’m not going to have any more comments on those reports.

POLITICO indeed turned to anonymous sources for the report. But, as Matt also mentioned in his writing on the issue, this fits a pattern from when Harris tried to run for president, which POLITICO also covered:

“It’s a campaign of id,” said one senior Harris official, laying much of the blame on Rodriguez, but also pointing to a leaderless structure at the top that’s been allowed to flail without accountability. “What feels right, what impulse you have right now, what emotion, what frustration,” the official added. The person described the current state of the campaign in blunt terms: “No discipline. No plan. No strategy.”

Could Psaki really think of nothing better to say, though? None of that speaks to how it is working for Harris, certainly not that it would be positive. If anything it almost sounds like Psaki is justifying what a pain it could very well be working for the vice president.

It may be what the White House is going with but it takes some spin to say that Harris "is an incredibly important partner" to Biden, considering he keeps just throwing things her way for her to do and she keeps failing.

It's why reports are coming out with pretty regular frequency on what a problem Kamala Harris is. Matt reported earlier today, too, that "Democrats’ Latest Fear About Kamala Harris Has Serious 2024 Implications," citing a New York Post article. Let's see how Psaki tries to spin that one.