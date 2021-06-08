Vice President Kamala Harris was seemingly unprepared when she was pressed about not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border during her interview on NBC News that aired on Tuesday.

"So the question has come up...why not visit the border? Why not see what Americans are seeing in this crisis?" Lester Holt asked.

"Well, we have to understand that there's a reason people are arriving at our border and ask what is that reason. And then identify the problem so we can fix it," Harris replied.

Harris then became very defensive when Holt asked her if she had any plans to visit the border.

"We are going to the border, we've been to the border so this whole thing about the border, we've been to the border, we've been to the border," she said.

"You haven't been to the border," Holt responded.

"And I haven't been to Europe and I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border," Harris said while doing an awkward laugh.

Harris was in Guatemala meeting with the country's leaders to address the "root causes" of illegal immigration, but it seems Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei already called out the Biden-Harris administration for their role in contributing to the historic surge the United States has seen this year.

"The message changed to 'we're going to reunite families and we're going to reunite children. The very next day the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States," Giammattei said during an interview with CBS News.