Tipsheet

Oh, So That’s What the Taxpayer Funded Condoms for Gaza Were Used For

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 28, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The White House announced Tuesday it is ending a $50 million taxpayer funded program to send condoms to the Gaza Strip as part of broader cost cutting initiatives at the State Department. 

So, what were the condoms really used for? To make bombs of course.

Last week the State Department announced a freeze on nearly all foreign aid, citing the need for a thorough review of programs. 

"Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda," the State Department released in a statement about the move. 

"President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative. The Secretary is proud to protect America’s investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how we spend foreign assistance dollars overseas," the statement continues. "The mandate from the American people was clear – we must refocus on American national interests. The Department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously. The implementation of this Executive Order and the Secretary’s direction furthers that mission."

Tags: TERRORISM

