Trump Proposes Buyouts for Federal Workers Who Refuse to Return to In-Person Work

President Donald Trump is set to offer buyouts to federal workers reluctant to return to in-person work, a move designed to streamline government operations and reduce costs. The proposal, which would provide financial incentives for employees opting to leave their positions, comes after Trump signed an executive order forcing federal workers to return to in-person work five days a week. Trump’s plan aims to push for greater efficiency and accountability within the government, responding to concerns about bloated bureaucracies and the need for a more productive workforce.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced a “deferred resignation” program. Under this program, a memo would be issued offering to pay federal workers who don't want to return to the office through Sept. 30 if they resign by Feb. 6. The White House expects up to ten percent of federal employees to take the buyout.

“The government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration's plan to have federal employees in the office and adhering to higher standards,” a senior Trump administration official said. “We're five years past COVID, and just six percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that if federal workers “don’t want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of eight months.”

The buyouts are offered to all full-time federal employees except military personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, and those in roles related to immigration enforcement and national security. They would also be offered to “any other positions specifically excluded by your employing agency.” The Trump administration has been committed to slashing wasteful government spending and has hinted that many federal agencies will face massive downsizing through restructurings and staff reductions.

