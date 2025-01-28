Oh, So That’s What the Taxpayer Funded Condoms for Gaza Were Used For
Townhall Is Hiring!
Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Have Significant Ramifications for Federal Immunity
Man Who Was Planning to Kill Trump's New Treasury Secretary Arrested
National School Choice Week Is Upon Us. Here’s How States are Fighting for...
Infamous Tren de Aragua Member Involved in Terrorizing Aurora Residents Busted in NYC
DeSantis Criticizes State Legislature for Opposition to Immigration Bill
Jim Acosta Quits CNN, Walks Away from Falling Network Amid Growing Criticism
Trump Tells American Tech Companies to Compete Harder With China
VIP
The Media Just Can't Help Themselves Over Trump's Approval Rating
Did ICE Agents Try to Raid a Chicago Public School?
Sean Duffy Easily Confirmed for Secretary of Transportation, Despite Temper Tantrum From D...
VIP
Remember the Undercover Journalists Who Exposed Planned Parenthood’s Fetal Body Parts Scan...
Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him
Tipsheet

Trump Proposes Buyouts for Federal Workers Who Refuse to Return to In-Person Work

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump is set to offer buyouts to federal workers reluctant to return to in-person work, a move designed to streamline government operations and reduce costs. The proposal, which would provide financial incentives for employees opting to leave their positions, comes after Trump signed an executive order forcing federal workers to return to in-person work five days a week. Trump’s plan aims to push for greater efficiency and accountability within the government, responding to concerns about bloated bureaucracies and the need for a more productive workforce.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced a “deferred resignation” program. Under this program, a memo would be issued offering to pay federal workers who don't want to return to the office through Sept. 30 if they resign by Feb. 6. The White House expects up to ten percent of federal employees to take the buyout. 

“The government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration's plan to have federal employees in the office and adhering to higher standards,” a senior Trump administration official said. “We're five years past COVID, and just six percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable.” 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that if federal workers “don’t want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of eight months.” 

The buyouts are offered to all full-time federal employees except military personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, and those in roles related to immigration enforcement and national security. They would also be offered to “any other positions specifically excluded by your employing agency.” The Trump administration has been committed to slashing wasteful government spending and has hinted that many federal agencies will face massive downsizing through restructurings and staff reductions. 

Recommended

Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Last week, I reported that some entitled, crybaby federal workers are complaining that they now have to go back to work in person full-time. They have whined that Trump’s executive order is making their job “harder.” 

In a now-deleted Redditt post, users advised others on how to “fight back against Trump's order.,” such as bringing their lunch from home to avoid using the eateries and grocery stores, avoiding parking in pay parking, and not buying anything at the shops or gas stations. 

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Oh, So That’s What the Taxpayer Funded Condoms for Gaza Were Used For Katie Pavlich
AOC Just Couldn't Give Up Grift Over Elon Musk Rebecca Downs
Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan and CBS News? Guy Benson
Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Have Significant Ramifications for Federal Immunity Jeff Charles
Sean Duffy Easily Confirmed for Secretary of Transportation, Despite Temper Tantrum From Dems Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Mark Kelly’s Comments on Pardons Come Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Advertisement