Kamala Harris Slammed for 'Kinkos' Comment in Discussing Rural Americans and Voter ID

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 10:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's been a doozy of a week with top Democrats and their comments on voter ID requirements. On Saturday, Twitter went nuts criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for her concern with voter ID, because of the difficulty some people may have in photo copying their ID.

According to Harris, "in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them." 

The vice president went on assert in the clip that "people have to understand that when we're talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are." 

The "who" in "who you have in mind" applies to every eligible voter who wants to vote. It applies to voters of all demographics, which renders her point, at best, moot. It's also potentially discriminatory, though, against those who Harris thinks aren't capable of getting ID. 

She acknowledged that "of course people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are."

Harris was absolutely roasted over Twitter, with "Kinkos" trending. 

Our friends over at Twitchy managed to catch some particularly good responses too.

As Landon covered, the vice president also acknowledged that "maybe I don't say no enough" when it comes to major tasks she's been given by President Joe Biden and has so far not had much success.

The comments came during a BET special, "State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris." 

These comments fit a pattern of comments from liberals who may think they are well-intentioned, but don't realize how discriminatory their comments come across as. In Harris' case, it was against rural Americans. In liberal attorney Marc Elias' case who vowed to bring a lawsuit against the Georgia voting integrity law. Back in April he claimed that many Black Americans would not know how to properly vote by mail.

Further, voter ID laws enjoy support from strong majorities of various demographics. 

Earlier in the week, Matt reported on comments from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who is particularly close with President Biden. Clyburn claimed "we are always for voter ID" and that "I don't know of a single person who is against ID'ing themselves when they go to vote. But we don't want you to tell me my ID is no good because I don't own a gun and I don't go hunting."

