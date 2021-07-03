Democrats’ Latest Fear About Kamala Harris Has Serious 2024 Implications

She’s a walking disaster zone right now. There is only one word to describe how Vice President Kamala Harris has handled every task handed Biden has given her: poorly. It took her over 90 days to visit the border, which is in chaos, but only after it was announced that Donald Trump and Greg Abbott would be assessing the damage. Her office is reportedly a toxic wasteland, with top staffers either ignoring or demeaning staff, taking credit for when things go swimmingly, and ready to throw anyone under the bus when the situation bursts into flames. This shouldn’t shock anyone who’s been paying attention. There’s a reason why her 2020 campaign sank quicker than the Lusitania. She has no plan, no strategy, and no discipline. She was propped up by the media. It really says something about you as a candidate when people like Tom Steyer, Deval Patrick, and Julian Castro had more successful presidential campaigns; they stayed in the race longer. Harris’ performances as VP has been so bad that even top Democratic advisers are warning that the heir apparent won’t be able to beat ANY Republican, including Trump (via NY Post):

Democrats are increasingly fearful Vice President Kamala Harris’ missteps will open the door for Republicans to regain the White House, a new report said Friday. Dems, including senior White House officials, fear that Harris will lose to any Republican she faces — including former President Donald Trump — if President Biden does not seek reelection in 2024, Axios reported. At 56, Harris is more than two decades Biden’s junior — and has been considered the heir apparent to the 46th president since he selected her to be his running mate last year. While Harris will still be the presumptive nominee if Biden becomes the first president since Lyndon Johnson to not seek a second full term, Axios reports that a series of blunders have left officials and operatives concerned. Right now, one operative told Axios, the feeling among Democrats isn’t “‘Oh, no, our heir apparent is f—ing up, what are we gonna do?’ It’s more that people think, ‘Oh, she’s f—ing up, maybe she shouldn’t be the heir apparent.'”

She can’t beat Trump. Should Harris somehow clinch the 2024 Democratic nomination—c’mon we all know Joe isn’t lasting that long—and she loses to Trump in a national contest, blue states would probably secede. But it has been one public relations nightmare after another. Here ‘I haven’t been to Europe’ bit when pressed over her refusal to visit the border was not just a poor attempt at humor but showed the lack of urgency Democrats have towards this national security issue. She reeks of the liberal mindset that they know best, almost as if to mock the suggestion that she should go to the border at all since in her mind—this isn’t a real crisis. It’s climate change, white supremacy, and other white liberal issues that aren’t real problems facing normal Americans.

She’s very much in the vein of Hillary Clinton when it comes to candidate strength. She’s awful. In fact, she might be worse. Hillary was at least able to get large swaths of the Democratic delegates and even clinch the 2016 nomination. Harris folded after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) called her out over her record as a prosecutor. Her national profile bolstered by a fawning liberal media, but as you can see—that can only take you so far.