Loeffler Delivers Results as Georgia's Second-ever Female Senator

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) pushed legislation through the Senate that aims to make major reforms to programs at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act takes aim at veteran homelessness and bureaucracy at the VA. The legislation heads to President Trump's desk to be enacted into law.

“Our veterans dedicated their lives to protecting our country and the freedoms we cherish, yet far too many struggle with homelessness once they transition to civilian life," said Loeffler, who is the daughter and granddaughter of veterans. “Every American hero deserves to have a roof over their head, and I am proud that my legislation has cleared Congress and is heading to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law. It is also appropriate that my bill is included in a package named for my friend and predecessor, Senator Johnny Isakson, a longtime champion for Georgia veterans. There is more we must do to help our veterans, and I will never stop fighting to help those who fought for us.”

Loeffler, who is in the middle of one of two nationally-watched runoff Senate races, holds a record of accomplishments in the United States Senate. Loeffler was appointed in January of 2019 by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA), as only the second woman to represent Georgia in the upper chamber, to replace retired Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA). She was initially doubted by many in her party, but holds an impressive legislative record given her short time in the Senate.

During her first month in office, Loeffler stood against the hyper partisan impeachment of President Trump and voted for his acquittal. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, Georgia’s freshman senator was crucial in the passage of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which delivered economic relief to American families and small businesses affected by the pandemic restrictions and implications. Similarly, as Democrats in Congress turned a blind eye to China’s role in the spread of the COVID pandemic, Loeffler has served as a crucial voice of accountability for the communist regime. In the fight over gender and biology, she introduced legislation to protect female athletes from being undermined by male counterparts. While many on the Left vilify police officers, as the nation navigates racial justice issues, Loeffler has served as a fierce advocate for law enforcement as most Democrats sit idly by.

Most crucially, Loeffler was a crucial vote in favor of confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, a confirmation that sealed President Trump’s legacy of seating principled constitutionalists on the highest court.

By the numbers, Loeffler has introduced 57 pieces of legislation, co-sponsored 208 other bills and resolutions, and voted 238 times on the floor of the Senate, which is a rate of over 90 percent. In less than one year in the upper chamber, 5 of Loeffler’s bills have been signed into law by the president.

Indeed, her Senate Republican colleagues recognize Loeffler’s legislative success, in addition to President Trump.

“From her very first day in the Senate, Kelly Loeffler has been fighting for the people of Georgia. She’s laser-focused on helping people at home, and has produced a substantial body of work in under a year. As a doctor, I’ve been particularly impressed by her focus on health care,” GOP conference chairman Sen. John Barrasso said of Georgia’s freshman senator. “Her Modernizing Americans’ Health Care plan puts patients first. She’ll protect people with pre-existing conditions and make coverage more affordable for everyone in Georgia. I’m proud to partner with Kelly on the important work she’s doing to help improve the lives of people in Georgia every day.”

The president praises Loeffler as a "champion" for the Peach State.

“Kelly has been an exceptional champion for Georgia workers and families,” President Trump said of Loeffler at a recent rally. “She fights for you everyday.”

Loeffler is one of many Republican women with strong legislative accomplishments in Congress, as GOP women continue to win elections to the House and Senate. Loeffler is one of many Republican women to push back on stereotypes about her party.

The Georgia Republican faces a runoff election on January 5, as control of the Senate hangs in the balance. Her opponent’s record, one that includes vilifying law enforcement, praising communist leaders, interfering with a child abuse investigation, and undermining the military, is the near opposite of Senator Loeffler’s.